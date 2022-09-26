Read full article on original website
Related
Portland’s Blackberry Castle, famous for being for sale, bounces back on the market at $5 million
Even dream homes deserve a second chance. Blackberry Castle, the fanciful, gem-colored mansion hidden in Northwest Portland’s Forest Park neighborhood, is ready for a new owner who appreciates the Old World theme in a 14-year-old French-style chateau. Asking price for the 6.4-acre gated estate at 14125 N.W. Germantown Road:...
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in October
Hop and harvest festivals in Hood River, Air Supply concerts in Lincoln City, the Great Columbia Crossing running race in Astoria, and more. While October is a perfectly good time to hole up in the kitchen making kimchi stew and apple pie, or sticking to happenings in town and nearby days trips to a local pumpkin patch, there's also plenty going on elsewhere in Oregon, indoors and out, to pull you out of Portland proper.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
psuvanguard.com
Portland’s downtown struggles to bring back visitors
A study of 62 cities conducted by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley has found that Portland is one of the slowest cities to recover its original pre-pandemic foot traffic. The study measured foot traffic across multiple cities by observing points of interest in downtown locations gathered from data on people’s cell phones. The study compared the progress of cities across the United States and Canada, and expressed its findings as a percentage of how much foot traffic has returned to its pre-pandemic size. For example, if a city had a recovery of 50%, that city has half the traffic it had prior to the pandemic.
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Rent spikes in North Portland ‘affordable’ housing building, tenants say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a North Portland apartment building are facing massive rent increases, despite the fact that many of their apartments are considered affordable housing. Kelsey Schreiner, a single mom who rents a 2-bedroom apartment in The Prescott, received a notice that her rent...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
theoldmotor.com
1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street
Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
discoverourcoast.com
Flying into Astoria: Woodcarving show finds coastal home
A popular woodcarving show is coming to the North Coast. After more than 30 years in Portland and Vancouver, the The Columbia Flyway Wildlife Show will move to Astoria, honoring the art of woodcarved wildlife on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center. Longtime Astoria...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.85M Retreat Offers Most Rooms Commanding Breathtaking Ocean Views in Arch Cape
The Estate in Arch Cape is a luxurious home situated on secluded acres adjacent to Sandy Beach and Cannon Beach Fine Dining and Shops now available for sale. This home located at 31970 E Ocean Ln, Arch Cape, Oregon; offering 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 9,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag (Phone: 503-906-1370) – Hoag Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Arch Cape.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Filbert Price Crisis, Rene Gonzalez Calls 96 Percent Rent Discount "Not That Drastic," and Portland's Cartoon Museum Prospects
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! It's time to...
pdxmonthly.com
10 Photo Ops in Portland and Beyond to Prove You Live Here
Let your friends know where you are with picture of the downtown Powell’s Books, the St. Johns Bridge, the airport carpet, and day-trip destinations like Cannon Beach. Maybe you just moved to Portland and your friends from back home want to know what it’s like. Maybe you haven’t been out of the house in a while and your Zoom backgrounds need some freshening up. Maybe you’re actually far away in the Witness Protection Program but need your former, um, associates to think you’re in the Rose City. Maybe you find yourself in a real-life version of Weekend at Bernie’s or Hostel and need to pretend that dead body or severed head you’re toting around is a living person having a great time … in Oregon. Or maybe you just want some reminders of what a stunning place this is. Whatever the reason, here are 10 favorite photo ops in town or within an hour or so's drive.
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
Rose Lane Project alters NE Portland intersection to curb congestion
The City of Portland made a change to a 5-way intersection in Northeast Portland as part of its Rose Lane Project to respond to increasing traffic and prioritize transit.
‘It’s super scary’: Former Northwest residents forced to evacuate Florida homes due to Hurricane Ian
With beautiful beaches and weather, South Florida has been dubbed an ideal location for people to retire. But a former Portland Timbers goalkeeper and a retired editor of the Columbian Newspaper say the last few days have been less scenic and more stressful.
Comments / 0