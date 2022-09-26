Read full article on original website
Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.
Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
DOJ Is ‘Not Conceding’ That MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Filed a ‘True and Correct’ Copy of Cell Phone Search Warrant in Federal Court
Federal prosecutors on Friday twice reiterated that they were “not conceding” that MyPillow founder and Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell filed a “true and correct” copy of a purported search warrant served upon him for the seizure of his cell phone. Those comments came during a...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
U.S. Justice Dept seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review all of the records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Arizona judge won't pause ruling that stopped all abortions
An Arizona judge has refused to pause her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion
D’Aoust Named President of American Queen Voyages
River cruise operator American Queen Voyages announced on Wednesday that it has named Cynthia “Cindy” D’Aoust as its next president, effective October 3, 2022. An industry veteran, D’Aoust joins AQV with nearly 40 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry including previously serving as the President of Hospitality for Cape Resorts Management Company and Global President & CEO of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
Foreign Tanker Delivers US Fuel to Puerto Rico Following Jones Act Waiver
A ship carrying a cargo of diesel fuel initially barred from hurricane-hit Puerto Rico anchored at the island's Guayanilla port on Friday to unload under a Biden administration waiver, the Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking service showed. The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker GH Parks, which loaded in Texas this month, was stopped...
