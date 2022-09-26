IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C

LARGO -- Pinellas County is ordering evacuations of residents in Zones A, B and C to clear out of the county ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to significantly impact the Tampa Bay area, with hours of hurricane force winds and storm surges of five to eight feet, or higher.

The county is telling all resident, including mobile home residents, in Evacuation Zone A to clear out, starting at 6 p.m. tonight. Mandatory evacuation orders for Zones B and C will take effect Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. Nursing homes and other facilities will be under evacuation orders as well.

The county says residents and visitors should leave immediately because of traffic. A journey that normally takes an hour could take ten hours. Tolls have been suspended on roads in the Tampa Bay area.

Governor Ron DeSantis says 5,000 Florida National Guard troops have been activated ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival. Another 2,000 Guard members from Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina have also been activated to help Florida recover from the storm. Five urban search-and-rescue teams are also activated and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is mobilized to help out.

The governor, speaking in Largo, says people should be prepared to lose power for several days. DeSantis also said that if rising waters cut Pinellas County off from the rest of the state, the Florida Department of Emergency Management is prepared to airlift supplies.

Photo: iHeartMedia