Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
Report: Millions For Cops In New York State
There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
NYPD cop arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend in violation of court order
Police arrested an NYPD officer on Wednesday for sending harassing texts to his ex-girlfriend in violation of a court order of protection, according to authorities.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
NYC doc admits to paying homeless people to undergo unneeded surgery for $31M insurance fraud scheme
A New York City surgeon pleaded guilty on Thursday to a scheme that involved paying desperate, destitute people to undergo unneeded surgery as part of a plot to sue businesses for fake “trip-and-fall” accidents.
NYC correction chief slammed for email pushing release of dying Rikers detainee to keep jails death count down
New York City jails’ top official came under fire Tuesday for an email in which he appeared to push for the compassionate release of a severely ill Rikers Island detainee to keep down the number of people reported to die in city jails. When Elmore Robert Pondexter died Thursday, he became the 16th person in 2022 to succumb to an injury or other medical condition acquired in city custody. This ...
Rapper Accidentally Left His Loaded Machine Gun in NYC Rideshare, Feds Say
A rapper who has boasted in songs about using a different Glock everyday was arrested in New York City on Friday after allegedly leaving his machine gun in a rideshare car. Lil Zay Osama, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, took the rideshare with a group of friends from a hotel to a recording studio in Queens on Thursday, federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. The driver noticed that Dukes was holding a gun during the ride—and then realized it was still in the car after the group got out, the filing says. The driver called police, who promptly arrested and charged Dukes for possessing the loaded Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol. In arguing for his detention, prosecutors included screenshots from one of Dukes’ music videos and quoted song lyrics that they argued showed the rapper’s propensity for using firearms. “Every day a different Glock,” the lyrics go. “Pussy boy know how I play it / I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions
People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
How Trump's Border Wall Contractors Signed on to Build NYC Migrant Shelters
"I question exactly who the city is contracting with," said a city council member and chair of the Committee on Immigration.
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
2 arrested after robbing NY bishop, wife of $1M in jewelry during sermon
John Annese, Thomas Tracy, Larry McShane, New York Daily News (TNS) Authorities busted two suspects early Wednesday for the wild caught-on-camera armed hold-up of blinged-out Bishop Lamor Whitehead during his Sunday sermon two months ago, with the high-profile clergyman cheering the clearing of his name. The fugitive defendants, both 23...
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Four men arrested after THC gummies sold in store on Long Island: NYPD
BELLMORE, N.Y, (PIX11) — Four men were arrested on Wednesday for selling THC gummies at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store on Long Island, police said. After getting a search warrant, police found large amounts of THC products and money. Police also determined that THC gummies were being sold at the store, according to officials. Police […]
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
marijuanamoment.net
New York Gets 900+ Marijuana Dispensary Applications From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators closed the one-month window for accepting applications for the state’s first cannabis retailer licenses on Monday—and 903 businesses run by people who have been harmed by the drug war have completed and submitted their forms. For this first round of conditional adult-use retail dispensary...
Coram Man Convicted Of Attempting To Traffic, Kidnap Women In Suffolk County
A 57-year-old man was convicted of attempting to traffic and kidnap two women on Long Island. Andrew Frey, of Coram, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice on Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
