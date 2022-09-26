ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 6

Related
recordpatriot.com

Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Report: Millions For Cops In New York State

There is some good news this week regarding public safety in the State of New York. There are reports that money has been allocated for police agencies in The Empire State. What does that mean and where does the money go or come from? It appears that the money follows a promise that Governor Hochul will help agencies get what they need to serve and protect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Solitary Confinement#Labor Union#Long Island#Politics State#Democrats#The New York Post#Bell
Daily News

NYC correction chief slammed for email pushing release of dying Rikers detainee to keep jails death count down

New York City jails’ top official came under fire Tuesday for an email in which he appeared to push for the compassionate release of a severely ill Rikers Island detainee to keep down the number of people reported to die in city jails. When Elmore Robert Pondexter died Thursday, he became the 16th person in 2022 to succumb to an injury or other medical condition acquired in city custody. This ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rapper Accidentally Left His Loaded Machine Gun in NYC Rideshare, Feds Say

A rapper who has boasted in songs about using a different Glock everyday was arrested in New York City on Friday after allegedly leaving his machine gun in a rideshare car. Lil Zay Osama, whose real name is Isaiah Dukes, took the rideshare with a group of friends from a hotel to a recording studio in Queens on Thursday, federal prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. The driver noticed that Dukes was holding a gun during the ride—and then realized it was still in the car after the group got out, the filing says. The driver called police, who promptly arrested and charged Dukes for possessing the loaded Glock model 22 .40 caliber pistol. In arguing for his detention, prosecutors included screenshots from one of Dukes’ music videos and quoted song lyrics that they argued showed the rapper’s propensity for using firearms. “Every day a different Glock,” the lyrics go. “Pussy boy know how I play it / I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Never-before-seen images show Rikers inmates locked in caged showers, left in soiled pants, more poor conditions

People in custody in intake at Rikers Island in July. The New York City Board of Corrections recently shared never-before-seen photos and videos from Rikers Island with assistant district attorneys in Manhattan in an effort to force improvements and demand transparency at the facilities. Manhattan prosecutors got an unprecedented look at the squalid and deadly conditions in which defendants are held. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
982M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy