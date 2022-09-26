Zion Willliamson Explains How Biggie’s “Ready To Die” Helps Him Deal With Stress, But Twitter Can’t Get Over His Huge Hoop Earring

N BA media day is underway, and your favorite ballers are speaking out.

One player people haven’t heard from in a while is New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson who hasn’t touched the court since the 2020-21 campaign, so people were excited to hear him open up.

A noticeably slimmed down and buffed up Williamson rocked some chains and abnormally large hoop earring –possibly as an ode to His Airness Michael Jordan — answered a few questions, including about his new workout regimen.

“It’s one of those feelings. I’m in the gym, and something happens, and I’m like, ‘Oh man, I can really do that! That’s different! I learned a lot from a nutrition standpoint, from a working out standpoint. How long I need to be in the gym and the most efficient way to work out,” Zion explained.

While all those hours in the gym may have paid off, a solid playlist is needed to get through those tough workouts, and Zion revealed he’s been bumping a lot of classic hip-hop– namely Biggie .

“Ready To Die. That album lyrically; how he talked about stress, what he was dealing with. Just feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders and feeling like you stand alone. That album helped shift my mindset to just finding true resolve within the game,” Williamson said. “I’m 22; I’ve been through a lot in the past year and some change. Some things you wish didn’t happen, but from that album, you just learn that that’s life. Things are gonna happen, and you just gotta roll with them.”

Twitter ‘s known to nitpick. So of all the tidbits he dropped on media day, they only commented on the giant hoop earring.

Check out some of the reactions below:

