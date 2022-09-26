Read full article on original website
Pats QB Jones ruled out vs. Packers despite practice return
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay despite making a surprise return to the practice field. Jones was in uniform Friday with his injured left ankle wrapped tightly as he moved gingerly during the brief portion of the workout open to media.
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI (AP) — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five...
Ohtani has no-hitter broken up in 8th, Angels beat A's
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Thursday night. In his final home start of the season, Ohtani (15-8) issued a leadoff...
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox
TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3.
Proctor hits grand slam, Rodón Ks 10 as Giants sweep Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. “It’s hard to describe,” Proctor...
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart.
