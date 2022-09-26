ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

thedickinsonian.com

Carlisle Celebrates 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival

Harvest of the Arts, the annual arts festival held in downtown Carlisle, had its 40th anniversary this past Saturday, September 24th. Open from 10am to 5pm, the festival had a great array of vendors, food, and activities. The first event that Dickinsonians would have seen going into town on Saturday...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
LANCASTER, PA
wellspan.org

WellSpan Health invests more than $30 million into behavioral health services responding to increase in mental health needs

Continuing to act on its mission to support comprehensive behavioral health services across South Central Pennsylvania, WellSpan Health announces two projects that will expand access to patients seeking this essential care. WellSpan Philhaven teams across the region annually serve 64,000 patients with behavioral health needs across WellSpan’s six counties. In order to meet the growing demand for services, more than $30 million will be invested at both the WellSpan Philhaven campus in Mt. Gretna and the WellSpan York Hospital campus in York as part of this effort.
YORK, PA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Blast from the Past Event, Oct. 16

Tanger Outlets Lancaster celebrates its 40th anniversary as a premier shopping destination in Lancaster County. To honor this milestone, the center is hosting a blast from the past event highlighting the property’s history and previous occupant, Skyvue Drive-In Theatre. The event will feature live music from Sour Grapes and food trucks from 4 – 7 p.m., followed by a free drive-in movie on Sunday, Oct. 16.
LANCASTER, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town

Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
COLUMBIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
HAMBURG, PA
abc27.com

Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, flu, pink eye, strep throat

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing COVID-19, flu, RSV, viral syndrome, and strep throat. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and upper respiratory illnesses. The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing increasing COVID cases, viral upper respiratory illnesses, viral sore […]
YORK, PA

