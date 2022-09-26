Read full article on original website
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is TerrifyingTravel MavenStrasburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
4 Fun Places to Go With Kids in Lancaster City This FallMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Food Banks and Non-Profits in Need of Donations This Season [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
thedickinsonian.com
Carlisle Celebrates 40th Annual Harvest of the Arts Festival
Harvest of the Arts, the annual arts festival held in downtown Carlisle, had its 40th anniversary this past Saturday, September 24th. Open from 10am to 5pm, the festival had a great array of vendors, food, and activities. The first event that Dickinsonians would have seen going into town on Saturday...
abc27.com
New Penn State Health center complete in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new choice for health care in the Midstate that has been two and a half years in the making. On Monday, Oct. 3, The new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will welcome its first patients. “Whether you’re greeted by Barb the greeter, or...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster
Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop. Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”. To Hursh, the...
Pop-up kids consignment shop provides financial relief to thousands of families
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Just Between Friends, a pop-up consignment shop in Lancaster County, is relieving thousands of families amid inflation. Local families brought their gently-used and new items to the consignment shop where items are marked down by 50% to 90%. “People on tighter budgets can come and...
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
wellspan.org
WellSpan Health invests more than $30 million into behavioral health services responding to increase in mental health needs
Continuing to act on its mission to support comprehensive behavioral health services across South Central Pennsylvania, WellSpan Health announces two projects that will expand access to patients seeking this essential care. WellSpan Philhaven teams across the region annually serve 64,000 patients with behavioral health needs across WellSpan’s six counties. In order to meet the growing demand for services, more than $30 million will be invested at both the WellSpan Philhaven campus in Mt. Gretna and the WellSpan York Hospital campus in York as part of this effort.
Tanger Outlets Lancaster Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Blast from the Past Event, Oct. 16
Tanger Outlets Lancaster celebrates its 40th anniversary as a premier shopping destination in Lancaster County. To honor this milestone, the center is hosting a blast from the past event highlighting the property’s history and previous occupant, Skyvue Drive-In Theatre. The event will feature live music from Sour Grapes and food trucks from 4 – 7 p.m., followed by a free drive-in movie on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Lancaster volunteer prepares to help in hurricane relief efforts
LANCASTER, Pa. — Hurricane Ian is pounding Florida, leaving behind a path of destruction in its wake. As the storm surges, the American Red Cross is beginning to load supplies and call up volunteers for the relief effort. “We’re there to calm the storm down," said Dareda Bennett. "That’s...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
World's largest bobblehead unveiled in Pennsylvania
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based store chain celebrated its 40th anniversary by breaking a Guinness World Record with a bobblehead figure measuring 16 feet, 6.73 inches high. Ollie's Bargain Outlet unveiled the giant bobblehead, made in the image of store mascot Ollie, on Wednesday at the chain's flagship location...
theburgnews.com
History Hit: Columbia packs a lot into a small, walkable town
Central PA is full of small wonders, nearby places that are tight in geography but long on things to do and see. Take, for example, Columbia, located just 28 miles southeast of Harrisburg in Lancaster County. Founded in 1726, the town is a quaint and interesting place, ideal for spending an educational day exploring. I recommend five stops for a fall day trip to Columbia.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Police: Man approached Glen Rock student, made 'concerning' comments
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock. According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus. The man made comments that caused...
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
abc27.com
Student brings gun to Mechanicsburg elementary school
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg Area School District’s Superintendent, Mark K. Leidy, issued a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 after a student brought a firearm on school property. According to the released statement, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on...
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
theburgnews.com
Bites & Beats: Jazzy’s Good Eats opens in Kline Village, serving up soul food, with a side of jazz
Sweet, salty and savory are three flavor profiles that describe the down-home cooking style of Harrisburg’s newest head chef, Jasmine “Jazzy” White. Descended from a long line of cooks, White has spent the past decade perfecting her family’s treasured recipes to one day open her own restaurant.
What’s Going Around: COVID, flu, pink eye, strep throat
This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are seeing COVID-19, flu, RSV, viral syndrome, and strep throat. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma attacks and upper respiratory illnesses. The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing increasing COVID cases, viral upper respiratory illnesses, viral sore […]
