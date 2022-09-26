Read full article on original website
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
Minnesota Department of Labor Expected To Announce Hero Pay Information Next Week
Information on frontline worker “hero pay” in Minnesota, including a payment amount, is expected soon. According to the Minnesota Department of Labor, the agency expects “to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline” sometime next week. The state...
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million
A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
49th suspect charged in Feeding Our Future fraud investigation
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
Republican state senator blasts Gov. Evers over unsecure elections
(The Center Square) – As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, one out-going Republican state senator is accusing Gov. Tony Evers of making elections less secure. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said in the Republican’s weekly radio address this week that the governor vetoed a slew of proposed laws that would have closed loopholes in Wisconsin’s election laws, and made the state’s electoral process more secure.
Advocates: Bill that would bring overdose-reversal medicine to Minnesota schools should get a fresh look
CHANHASSEN, Minn --- Colleen Ronnei lights up when she talks about her beloved son Luke, whom she describes as funny, charming, handsome and the type of person who could sense when somebody was having a bad day.Since she lost him to an overdose six years ago, she's made it her life's work to shatter the stigma surrounding substance abuse and find healing by helping others. "It was freeing for me to say you know what, I'm not ashamed of my son," she said. "He fought his disease, and he...
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad
Mercado Central, a Minneapolis Latino market and cultural mall, sent a letter Wednesday to the campaign of GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen requesting the removal of images of Mercado Central in his recent campaign ad. They’ve also warned him not to use images of Mercado in future ads. The ad, which was released in […] The post Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust
Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug...
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
Ahead of razor thin elections, are Democrats overlooking rural Wisconsin?
The farm of Paul Buhr, a Democrat who lost an Assembly election in 2018. (Henry Redman | Wisconsin Examiner) In 2012, Barack Obama carried 35 counties on his way to winning Wisconsin with nearly 53% of the vote against Mitt Romney. In 2020, Joe Biden carried 14 counties on his way to winning the state with 49.6% of the vote against former President Donald Trump.
