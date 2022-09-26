3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US

Photo: Getty Images

People use profanity for many different reasons, depending on whether they're mad, happy , excited, or hurt. Some people definitely use curse words more than other, depending on where they live .

Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US. The website states, "We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. We asked them how often they swear, the situations they swear in the most, and even the age they uttered their first swear word."

According to the study, three Texas cities are among the top profanity users. Dallas was tied at number four with Oklahoma City, OK; Philadelphia, PA; and Indianapolis, IN. Fort Worth tied at number five with Louisville, KY and San Francisco, CA. Austin tied at number seven with Los Angeles, CA.

According to Preply , here are the cities that swear the most in the US:

Columbus, OH

Las Vegas, NV

Jacksonville, FL

Oklahoma City, OK

Dallas, TX

Philadelphia, PA

Indianapolis, IN

San Francisco, PA

Fort Worth, TX

Louisville, KY

Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles, CA

Austin, TX

A full list of the most foul-mouthed cities in the US can be found on Preply's website .