Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid has tried to keep the ruse alive — that he was nothing more than a 7-foot couch potato this summer. To hear Embiid tell it, every day was easy like a lazy Sunday morning. His biggest offseason accomplishment?
Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays punched their postseason ticket without taking the field, so the celebration will wait until Friday night. The Blue Jays locked up an AL wild-card spot a night earlier when Baltimore lost 5-3 at Boston.
Martinez homers, Red Sox beat Orioles in 3rd straight, 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles arrived in Boston to face the last-place Red Sox with a chance to make a run at the postseason. They leave after losing three out of four and watching their AL wild-card hopes fall apart.
