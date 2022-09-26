ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Jays clinch wild-card spot on day off, will celebrate Friday

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays punched their postseason ticket without taking the field, so the celebration will wait until Friday night. The Blue Jays locked up an AL wild-card spot a night earlier when Baltimore lost 5-3 at Boston.
MLB

