Buffalo Police recovers two BB guns from car at Tops on South Park Avenue

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon to the Tops Friendly Market in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue.

Police say they recovered two BB guns from a vehicle that was parked in the store's parking lot. According to officials, a male subject was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation

No threats were made to the supermarket, according to officials, while charges have not been filed at this time.