ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police recovers two BB guns from car at Tops on South Park Avenue

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drVU8_0iAyHYs200

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon to the Tops Friendly Market in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue.

Police say they recovered two BB guns from a vehicle that was parked in the store's parking lot. According to officials, a male subject was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation

No threats were made to the supermarket, according to officials, while charges have not been filed at this time.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Female victim stable after Pine Ridge Avenue shooting on Thursday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Pine Ridge Avenue where multiple rounds were fired into a house. A female victim was struck in the leg and transported to ECMC for treatment where she was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting elderly man

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly man in March of 2020. Damone A. Hennings, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of assault in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney Office says Hennings knocked...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Buffalo Police#Tops On South Park Avenue
Power 93.7 WBLK

17-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Shooting On Esser Avenue In Buffalo

Sadly, a teenager in Buffalo has lost his life in a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place on Monday, September 27, 2022, around 10 pm, according to WIVB. The 17-year-old male victim died at the scene. Detectives say the shooting may have been targeted. If you have any information that can help solve the case, please call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255. The investigation is ongoing.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Kenmore West student found with BB gun

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore West High School said that a student was in possession of a weapon on school property. Early Thursday morning, school administrations received a report that a student had brought a weapon into the school. The student was found by the School Resource Officer and admitted to the allegation. His belongings […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Bird electric scooters coming to North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A new mode of transportation will be available in North Tonawanda this weekend. On Friday, Mayor Austin Tylec's office announced that Bird electric scooters will be available starting Saturday, Oct. 1. “North Tonawanda is excited to be a part of this fun new way for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wutv29.com

17-year-old shot and killed in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood

A 17-year-old high school student was shot and killed in the riverside neighborhood Monday night. Buffalo police were called to the 200-block of Esser Avenue just before 10 p.m. “He was a good kid. he was just trying to stay out of the way. he went right to the charter...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy