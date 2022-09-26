Buffalo Police recovers two BB guns from car at Tops on South Park Avenue
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon to the Tops Friendly Market in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue.
Police say they recovered two BB guns from a vehicle that was parked in the store's parking lot. According to officials, a male subject was taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation
No threats were made to the supermarket, according to officials, while charges have not been filed at this time.
