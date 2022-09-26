ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gary’s Tea: We Found Out More Information On Ime Udoka’s Side Chick! Nia Long Allegedly Knew Her!

By India Monee&#39;, Justin Thomas
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fi5CX_0iAyGj5s00

More details come forward about the Nia Long and Ime Udoka scandal.  Gary spills the tea about the side chick and we find out that Nia actually knows the woman. She was actually in control of the traveling for the couple. Gary has all the details on this story!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46M5Mo_0iAyGj5s00

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

