The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofit "collectives" that pay athletes to promote charities.The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. Is their mission to support charities and their communities or do they exist primarily to funnel money to athletes — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — and give a school's donors a tasty tax break?"That's the ultimate question," said Brian Mittendorf, an Ohio State accounting professor with a focus on nonprofits. His school is one of dozens across the...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 HOUR AGO