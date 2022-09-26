ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players

The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofit "collectives" that pay athletes to promote charities.The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. Is their mission to support charities and their communities or do they exist primarily to funnel money to athletes — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — and give a school's donors a tasty tax break?"That's the ultimate question," said Brian Mittendorf, an Ohio State accounting professor with a focus on nonprofits. His school is one of dozens across the...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

James Dean died | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 1

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines. Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 1 in years ranging from 1938 to 2006. Headlines include actor James Dean died in a car crash in 1955, the Munich Agreement in 1938 and Tall Stacks in 2006. ...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Hoops Rumors

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Goal is to 'bring a championship to New Orleans'

People didn’t think very highly of the Pelicans when Brandon Ingram signed a five-year extension with the team back in 2020, but that perception is changing, writes Christian Clark of NOLA.com. Clark notes that Jonas Valanciunas, Zion Williamson and most recently CJ McCollum have all signed extensions with the franchise after Ingram inked his deal a couple of years ago.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy