ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cikx5_0iAyFVin00
Photo: Getty Images

People use profanity for many different reasons, depending on whether they're mad, happy , excited, or hurt. Some people definitely use curse words more than other, depending on where they live .

Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US. The website states, "We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently. We asked them how often they swear, the situations they swear in the most, and even the age they uttered their first swear word."

According to the study, three Texas cities are among the top profanity users. Dallas was tied at number four with Oklahoma City, OK; Philadelphia, PA; and Indianapolis, IN. Fort Worth tied at number five with Louisville, KY and San Francisco, CA. Austin tied at number seven with Los Angeles, CA.

According to Preply , here are the cities that swear the most in the US:

  • Columbus, OH
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Dallas, TX
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • San Francisco, PA
  • Fort Worth, TX
  • Louisville, KY
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Austin, TX

A full list of the most foul-mouthed cities in the US can be found on Preply's website .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Columbus, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Indianapolis#Las Vegas#Tx Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy