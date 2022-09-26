ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

Impaired Driver Busted With Brass Knuckles, Stolen Handgun After Crashing In Brandywine: Police

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tifo1_0iAyFTxL00
John Michael Brand Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

An allegedly impaired driver with a checkered criminal history found himself in a precarious position with an allegedly stolen handgun after crashing in Maryland over the weekend, state police said.

Charles County resident John Michael Brand, 40, of White Plains, is facing multiple charges after troopers recovered a loaded stolen firearm at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County.

Specifically, Brand was charged with:

  • Firearm possession with a felony conviction;
  • Loaded handgun in vehicle;
  • Possession of a regulated stolen firearm;
  • “Other criminal charges.”

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 24, police said that troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Route 301 and Timothy Branch Drive in Brandywine.

Upon their arrival, troopers said that they located a silver Nissan facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 301 and wedged against the guardrail.

The driver, later identified as Brand, was found unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to state police investigators. Once stirred by emergency medical personnel, he refused treatment at the scene.

During a search of Brand’s vehicle, investigators located a handgun reported stolen in 2020 in Pennsylvania with an eight-round magazine and one round in the chamber under the passenger’s seat.

Investigators also seized a brass knuckle/knife combination, and illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Brand was arrested without incident and is being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center as of Monday, Sept. 26.

