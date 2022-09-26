Mountaineer blockers have come a long way since Neal Brown took over in 2019. West Virginia’s offensive line has taken a long journey during the Neal Brown era. In Brown’s first season, the Mountaineers were among the worst rushing teams in the country. They sat dead last in the Big 12 in 2019 with 879 yards on the ground — for reference, Iowa State was the second-worst running team in the league but was still clear of WVU by almost double with 1,729 yards in the campaign.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO