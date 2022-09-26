Read full article on original website
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
WVU falls in five sets to open road trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-8, 0-2 Big 12) fell to TCU (7-7, 2-1 Big 12) in five sets to open the first Big 12 road trip in the campaign at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29. Freshman middle blocker Melanie McGann led the way...
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WVU to Compete in Live in Lou Cross Country Classic
The West Virginia University cross country team continues the 2022 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic which is hosted by the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky. The women’s 5k race is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET, at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer...
Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
WVU faces Texas for first Big 12 road test
After winless start, Mountaineers have a shot to go above even against the Longhorns. West Virginia football makes its first Big 12 road trip of the season on Saturday when it faces Texas at the Longhorns’ Darrell K. Royal Stadium. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
Pair of quick strikes put No. 19 Dayton over WVU
Mountaineers drop third straight match in penultimate nonconference clash. West Virginia’s skid continued on Tuesday night as the Mountaineers fell to No. 19 Dayton 2-1 at the Flyers’ Baujan Field. WVU’s loss piles on to the squad’s most recent skid in its disappointing 2022 campaign, as it takes...
WVU volleyball begins road trip at TCU
The West Virginia University volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
WVU’s coaches expect Spells to improve after breakout game
Jacolby Spells didn’t need a lot of time to make his mark for the Mountaineers. In just his third appearance for West Virginia, Spells sealed the WVU’s rivalry win over Virginia Tech with a pick-six. That was the first interception of the season for the team’s defense, which thirsted for turnovers as it struggled through the first two games of the campaign.
WVU wrestling releases 2022-23 schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons released the 2022-23 wrestling schedule on Wednesday. This year’s slate features six home duals, seven road duals and three in-season tournaments for a total of 16 dates. The schedule includes six matchups with programs in FloWrestling’s preseason top-25 dual rankings.
University High’s Biafora scores first WVU goal
First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades. Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton. In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the...
Daniels advances as Golden Arm Award Watch List narrows
Junior quarterback JT Daniels is one of 25 quarterbacks in the country who have advanced past the initial stage of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List process. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation narrowed its preseason Watch List to just 25 quarterbacks Friday afternoon. Daniels, who has...
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
WVU’s O-line has greatly improved, but it’s “not to the finish line yet”
Mountaineer blockers have come a long way since Neal Brown took over in 2019. West Virginia’s offensive line has taken a long journey during the Neal Brown era. In Brown’s first season, the Mountaineers were among the worst rushing teams in the country. They sat dead last in the Big 12 in 2019 with 879 yards on the ground — for reference, Iowa State was the second-worst running team in the league but was still clear of WVU by almost double with 1,729 yards in the campaign.
Longhorn QB carousel doesn’t faze WVU
Nobody in Morgantown knows who will play quarterback for Texas on Saturday. For that matter, it doesn’t even seem that Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian knows who will get the start. Hudson Card made his second start of the season against Texas Tech on Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and...
WVU men’s hoops season tips off with Gold-Blue Debut
West Virginia University will tip off the 2022-23 men’s basketball season with the Gold-Blue Debut, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., at the WVU Coliseum. Admission to the event is free with gates opening at 6 p.m. The first 5,000 fans will receive...
