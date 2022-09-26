Doctor expects more flu cases

Meriden, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -The Chief of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and Employee Health Services at Middlesex Health expects a more robust Flu Season due to mitigation rollbacks and greater socialization.

Dr. Matthew Lundquist expects more cases, post pandemic.

Flu season runs October through April. He said now is a good time to get the flu vaccine, but adds it's never too late to receive it.

Dr. Lundquist said if you're unsure whether you have the Flu or the Covid variant, it's best to get tested by using both of the swabs, and then seek treatment.

He adds chronic diseases and pregnancy makes the flu shot even more of a necessity. It also reduces illness and time spent in intensive care and lowers the risk of dying.

Dr. Lundquist said the wearing of masks, particularly N-95s, are necessary for source control, adding protection for those wearing it and those with whom you have contact.