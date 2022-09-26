ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Remains identified as those of Virginia teenager who disappeared 47 years ago

By Brian Farrell
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udpgs_0iAyDYIY00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975.

Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” was 17 years old when she went missing.

Decades later, on Sept. 27, 2001, a construction crew found Gildawie’s remains and some clothing near a ditch behind an apartment complex.

The location was in the 5100 block of Lincoln Circle in McLean. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the person died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cold Case detectives connected with Othram, Inc. earlier this year.

The company provides advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing.

It said that the person who died was White, different than initially thought.

Testing identified a half-sister. Detectives found her, and she shared Gildawie’s story with them.

ALSO ON WJBF: Victims identified in Jefferson County deadly shooting

Gildawie was born in France in February 1958 and came to the United States when she was eight months old.

In the early 1970s, she moved to the City of Fairfax.

Before Gildawie disappeared, she was dating an older man who worked at an upholstery store near the intersection of Church Street and Lawyers Road in Vienna. Gildawie, who last was seen on February 8, 1975, used to drive a white Cadillac Eldorado with red interior.

Detectives said they still are investigating the case with new information provided by Gildawie’s family.

“Identifying this young woman solves a mystery that has been more than 47 years in the making,” said Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander of Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics. “Our community should take comfort in knowing that our detectives never stop working these cases. Advancements in technology have given my Cold Case detectives an opportunity to pursue fresh leads and bring some relief to families that have been long suffering with the unknown.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery

Anyone with information about the case can submit tips through Fairfax County Crime Solvers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by phone.

The phone number is 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

People also can submit information online or through the P3 Tips app.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible to receive cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.

Anonymous donations through DNASolves covered funding for the testing and identification process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, VA
City
Mclean, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Clothing#Violent Crime#Cold Case#Othram Inc#Cadillac
WJLA

Off-duty DC cop struck by car in Prince George's Co. shopping center parking lot: Police

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — An off-duty D.C. Police officer was struck by a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lanham Friday morning, according to authorities. Police said the officer, identified as Kenneth Daniels, was struck around 10:40 a.m. in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at Vista Gardens Marketplace shopping center near the Shoppers grocery store. They said he is suffering critical injuries but is stable at the hospital.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJBF

WJBF

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy