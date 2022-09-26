Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
Arrest Made In N Meadow Attempted Robbery
On Thursday, September 29 at about 7:06 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a local business in the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of a robbery. It was reported that the perpetrator stole property, then used force against employees, to attempt to steal more property before fleeing the store. A description was provided, and Officers located a suspect matching said description in the immediate area. This person did not comply with Officers commands and was eventually taken into custody on W State Street near Floral Ave.
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Searching For Missing Woman Suffering From Dementia
On Thursday, September 29 at 10:11 p.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to a missing person complaint in the 300 block of Third St. Officers were informed that a Marie Jackson, 72 years of age had left her residence around 6:00 p.m. with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink hat with no further clothing description. Jackson suffers from dementia, and it is believed her safety is at risk. The Ithaca Police Department is requesting assistance with attempting to locate Ms. Jackson to check on her wellbeing.
ithaca.com
NYSEG Offers Tips After Recent Impersonation Incident
After the recent search and arrest of a robbery suspect in Ithaca who was impersonating a NYSEG worker, the utility is reaching out to provide tips to its Ithaca-area customers. This is particularly important since actual NYSEG representatives will be out in the Ithaca area in the coming weeks as part of the utility's smart meter installation initiative.
ithaca.com
IPD Staffing Shortages Strain EMS in T-burg, Surrounding Communities
Staffing shortages at the Ithaca Police Department are putting increasing pressure on emergency medical services (EMS) in surrounding communities. Trumansburg Mayor Rorden Hart recently told The Ithaca Times that “data shows that delays in EMS response are closely linked to law enforcement staffing.”. According to Mayor Hart, “I'm not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Detox Center in Lansing Opening this January
During a Tompkins County Legislature public safety committee meeting that took place on August 18 the Executive Director of the Tompkins County Alcohol & and Drug Council, Angela Sullivan, announced that the detox center in the Village of Lansing will open its doors to the public in January, 2023. The...
ithaca.com
Candor EMS Received Grant From Floyd Hooker Foundation
At the Sept. 13 meeting of the Candor Town Board, Curtis Hammond, Director of Operations Candor EMS, reported they have received a grant from the Floyd Hooker Foundation for the Junior Health Care Initiative Training. There is also CPR training available for anyone interested. Hammond also reported Candor EMS had...
ithaca.com
Trumansburg Applies for New York Forward Grant
There are a number of grant programs that New York state makes available each year, but the Forward Grant has been designed with the intent to make funds available to small towns and villages to revitalize their downtown communities. This particular program is similar to previous grant programs that have...
ithaca.com
Southworth Library Begins Free Basic Computer Training Classes with grant from PLA and AT&T
Southworth Library is among 160 public libraries nationwide that has been awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive is funded by AT&T and provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ithaca.com
Candor’s Fall Festival 2022 Style
Once again, the Candor Community, with the organization of the Candor Chamber of Commerce, has a lot to offer during their annual Fall Festival. Highlighted around the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show (Oct. 8 and 9 at the Candor Fire Hall with carving demonstrations, and carving raffles), are many events throughout the community including yard sales and pop-up events. Starting off with a Fall Block Party at the Town Hall Pavilion sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce and Candor Farmers Market, Friday night Oct. 7, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., there will be live bands, vendors, food trucks, fire pits, s'mores bar, and much more. Fall Festival t-shirts will be available for purchase (as well as at Side Hill Acres), so you’ll be dressed for the weekend’s Fall Fest events around town.
Comments / 0