Once again, the Candor Community, with the organization of the Candor Chamber of Commerce, has a lot to offer during their annual Fall Festival. Highlighted around the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show (Oct. 8 and 9 at the Candor Fire Hall with carving demonstrations, and carving raffles), are many events throughout the community including yard sales and pop-up events. Starting off with a Fall Block Party at the Town Hall Pavilion sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce and Candor Farmers Market, Friday night Oct. 7, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., there will be live bands, vendors, food trucks, fire pits, s'mores bar, and much more. Fall Festival t-shirts will be available for purchase (as well as at Side Hill Acres), so you’ll be dressed for the weekend’s Fall Fest events around town.

CANDOR, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO