ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

When will Hurricane Ian make landfall in the US?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuVLb_0iAyCzpQ00

(NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Ian was still growing in strength Monday as it continued its path toward the continental United States. At 11 a.m. Monday, the massive storm was churning northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At that pace and on its current path, the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast as early as Wednesday. “Rapid intensification” of the storm is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours, the NHC said mid-day Monday.

The effects of Ian could be felt before the storm makes landfall, with tropical-storm-force winds forecast to reach the tip of Florida by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Before reaching Florida, the storm was expected to blow through western Cuba. Then, it’s expected to slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, becoming bigger and stronger, turning into a Category 4 hurricane. By the time Ian reaches the U.S., winds are forecast to reach top speeds of 140 mph.

It’s not just winds that are a concern – the NHC warned “life-threatening storm surge” was possible along Florida’s west coast, especially between Fort Myers and Tampa. A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 15 inches in isolated areas. That’s enough water to inundate coastal communities.

Local coverage: Hurricane Ian gains strength, Tampa Bay still in cone of uncertainty

Heavy rain could also cause flash flooding starting in the Florida Keys and the southern part of the state Tuesday, then further north Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.

After Thursday, the hurricane’s path is less clear. After hitting Florida, Ian is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and move toward eastern Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. At some point Friday or Saturday, it could weaken to a tropical depression, though it’s too far out for forecasters to predict that exact timing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTNH

3rd suspect charged in Bridgeport double homicide, held on $5M bond

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in early July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Bridgeport Police Department. Everton Brooks is facing charges of murder with special circumstances, along with two counts of murder. He is being held on a $5 million bond. Ramon […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
South Carolina State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Hurricanes#Landfall#Nhc
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm

Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
KEY WEST, FL
The Weather Channel

Aerial Images Of Hurricane Fiona's Wrath

Much of Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Fiona's devastating blow. A federal disaster was declared for the U.S. territory. Aerial images show the scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Hurricane Fiona brought devastation to parts of the Caribbean this week, and the...
ENVIRONMENT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy