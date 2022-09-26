Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
kiss951.com
Carolina Renaissance Festival Will Not Open on Saturday Due to Weather
Due to inclement weather coming to the Carolinas this weekend, the Carolina Renaissance Festival will not open on Saturday, October 1, 2022. For the safety of all workers and participants, the festival has postponed its opening day. There is still a possibility for the festival to open on Sunday, October 2, 2022, but that decision has not yet been made.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Review of Charlotte’s New Restaurant: Dave’s Hot Chicken
New restaurant alert; Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally opening in Charlotte!. Almost a year ago to the day, I shared with you that Charlotte would be getting a new Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Dave’s Hot Chicken. Since then, I have patiently waited and watched as the restaurant has been going up in my neighborhood in Charlotte.
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Top Picks Of Things To Do This Weekend in Charlotte (9.30- 10.2)
It’s almost the weekend, and the vibe might be a little different this weekend in Charlotte. Hurricane Ian has reeked havoc in Florida and is headed for the Carolinas next. While we are not expected to have quite the same level of damage, we are expected to have lots, and I mean LOTS, of rain.
kiss951.com
Pedaling for Payton with the Ace & TJ Show
The Ace & TJ Show is proud to announce that the kick-off for Pedaling for Payton will happen on October 7, 2022. As part of Payton’s Promise, a charity to help with community assistance efforts. The Ace & TJ Show has always had a special place in which they wanted to help others and now is their chance with Payton’s Promise.
kiss951.com
7 Must Dos At The Carolina Renaissance Festival
The wait is finally over! The Carolina Renaissance Festival returns this Saturday and will run Saturdays and Sundays through November 20th. That’s eight weekends you can enjoy the greatest party since Camelot! As their tagline states “history comes alive” and that certainly is true. With so much to see, do, and eat it can be hard to know what to prioritize. Whatever you do is sure to be immersive and enjoyable. However, if you want to narrow down your list I’ve compiled 7 must-dos for this year at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Charlotte, NC — 30 Top Places!
Few things beat a good brunch, but why settle for good if you can have the best brunch in Charlotte that will leave you happily stuffed. Roving restaurants have ignited a food frenzy and quirky takes on the classic brunches every Southern city ought to have. Some places have come...
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian heads toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
indiantrail.org
Fall Festival Canceled
Due to Hurricane Ian, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Fall Festival scheduled for this Saturday as safety is our number one priority. We don’t like to cancel events, but unfortunately, we can’t control the weather, and Saturday’s forecast is calling for potential heavy rain and wind.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Animal Rescue Hosting ‘Dogtoberfest’
Oktoberfest…it’s not just for people anymore! Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina invites you to party with your pooch at Dogtoberfest on Saturday, October 8th. Do they make lederhosen for dogs?. This fun family-friendly event will include food trucks, a doggy treat truck, beer garden, dog costume contest,...
corneliustoday.com
10th Annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival on tap for Oct. 15
Sept. 27. The annual Laketoberfest Music & Brew Festival is returning Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bailey Road Park,11536 Bailey Road. This 10th anniversary event runs from from 4-9 pm and features live music, more than a dozen local craft breweries, NC wine and cider, a variety of food trucks, the Cornelius Parks and Recreation Kids Zone, axe throwing, and more.
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
Realty Today
Why Investors Are Looking To Charlotte, NC
As a real estate investor, timing and location are everything when building a successful portfolio. And right now, many savvy investors are turning their attention to Charlotte, North Carolina - one of the fastest-growing cities in the southeastern United States. What Drives Charlotte's Economy?. Several factors drive Charlotte's economy, making...
bostonnews.net
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Transforms its Bar Bites Menu with Flavor Forward Shareable Plates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (September 28, 2022) -Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is stirring up a lot more than cocktails for its bar and patio guests. The restaurant's Bar Bites menu has expanded to feature six new Shared Plates that burst with trending flavors and are generously portioned for 2-3 to enjoy. "From...
kiss951.com
Netflix is Casting for ‘Love is Blind’ in Charlotte, North Carolina
You’re single, right? Are you looking for some love? Hey, you might even be interested in marriage. You may have seen recent Instagram ads with casting calls for the reality show, whether you’re single or committed. There are three seasons of Netflix’s Love is Blind and guess what…season four is now casting. The juicy part? Charlotte, North Carolina is one of the cities they are looking for applicants.
kiss951.com
Popular BBQ Restaurant Expanding To Charlotte Douglas Airport
Wonderful news for BBQ lovers traveling to or from Charlotte. Axios Charlotte is reporting that Midwood Smokehouse will be opening a new location at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The local BBQ chain will take over the spot previously held by the Stock Car Cafe which is in Concourse B. Renderings of the space show that there will be a grab-and-go section as well as sit-down dining. While airports typically have an abundance of chain restaurants, it’s fun to experience the local offerings of a city on your layover. Charlotte Douglas also features Charlotte-based bars and restaurants like Captain Jacks-an OMB spinoff, Rhino Market, The Broken Spoke, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Whisky River.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
