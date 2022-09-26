Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police identify officer killed in off duty accident as Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police identified the officer killed in an off-duty accident on Thursday morning as Sgt. Meagan Burke. Police said Burke was driving north on I-44 near SW 44th St., when a southbound vehicle swerved left, was propelled over the center guardrail, and struck her vehicle head-on.
Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection to fatal 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week in connection to a fatal shooting in 2020. Police said Patrick Matthews shot his roommate, Johnathan Gonzalez, at a home in the 9700 block of High Noon Road on December 2020. At the time...
Enid police looking for man who stole bike from high school
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid Police are looking for a man who stole a bike from Enid High School over the past weekend. Police say this man stole a gray, 26-inch men's Hyper Commute bicycle from a bike rack at Enid High School. If anyone recognizes him, they are...
OKCPD issues final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police issued the final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke, who was killed off-duty in a car accident on Thursday morning. Meagan Burke answered her final call on Sept. 29, 2022 after she was driving home from her shift. Police say Sgt. Burke was driving NB on I-44 near SW 44th St. when a vehicle traveling southbound propelled over the center median and struck her head-on. Sgt. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Squad car set up outside OKCPD's Santa Fe Division in honor of Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department has set out a squad car in front of the Santa Fe Division to honor Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke was killed on Thursday in an off-duty car accident after she was struck head on by an oncoming vehicle while headed home from work.
Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
Yukon Police Department seizes nearly 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Yukon Police Department confiscated nearly 150 pounds of marijuana from a couple passing through the state. Police say Zacha Cruz and Erika Sanchez, both from New York, were passing through Oklahoma in a rental car when they were pulled over by police. During the...
OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
Stillwater man arrested 3 times in 2 months
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A Stillwater man is behind bars after two previous arrests in Payne County,. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near 14th and Perkins in Stillwater. During the stop, officers seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and $4,300. The driver, Larry McCann, was arrested for drug...
Edmond Electric sending crews to help with Hurricane Ian response in Florida
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric is pitching in to help with Hurricane Ian as it barrels down on Florida. Seven lineman and four trucks from Edmond Electric left Wednesday to help with the repsonse and support for communities in the path of Hurricane Ian. They will be part...
OKC Animal Welfare looking to find forever home for dog found zipped up in duffle bag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — World, meet Duff, a sweet boy with a hard past who is in need of his forever home!. The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking to get Duff into his forever home after his tragic past. The OKC Animal Welfare posted to their Facebook, saying...
Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially-motivated hate crime
WASHINGTON (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma men, Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. On Jan. 18, 2022, a federal grand in the Western District of Oklahoma returned a two-count indictment charging both men, who are...
Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
