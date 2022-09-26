ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

okcfox.com

Enid police looking for man who stole bike from high school

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid Police are looking for a man who stole a bike from Enid High School over the past weekend. Police say this man stole a gray, 26-inch men's Hyper Commute bicycle from a bike rack at Enid High School. If anyone recognizes him, they are...
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD issues final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police issued the final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke, who was killed off-duty in a car accident on Thursday morning. Meagan Burke answered her final call on Sept. 29, 2022 after she was driving home from her shift. Police say Sgt. Burke was driving NB on I-44 near SW 44th St. when a vehicle traveling southbound propelled over the center median and struck her head-on. Sgt. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

OHP searching for vehicles that possibly left deadly crash in Moore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in learning more about a fatal crash in Moore Tuesday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, a fatality collision occurred on I-35 southbound between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road, troopers said. Troopers say...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

70-year-old man killed in four-vehicle crash in Cleveland county

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) - A collision involving four vehicles left a 70-year-old Blanchard man dead on Tuesday night. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound at Indian Hills in Norman. Garth McDonald, who was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV 1900, was pronounced dead on scene. The Oklahoma Highway...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Person found dead in tent at Oklahoma City homeless camp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the death of a person found dead in a tent at a homeless camp. Police said officers were called for a welfare check at a homeless camp near SE 27th and Santa Fe Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater man arrested 3 times in 2 months

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A Stillwater man is behind bars after two previous arrests in Payne County,. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday near 14th and Perkins in Stillwater. During the stop, officers seized 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and $4,300. The driver, Larry McCann, was arrested for drug...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Moore Public Schools sends email to parents after threat made at elementary school

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools issued an email to the district about a threat received at one of their elementary schools. The district sent the email in regards to a threat that was made at Broadmoore Elementary School, saying that a student had made a threat in a group chat with other students. According to the email that was sent to Fox 25 from a parent, the threat reported involved the student saying they had a weapon and that they were going to use it against the school.
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Midwest City taking up contract with Oklahoma County jail

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Midwest City took up the issue of its contracts with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council on Monday. As previously reported, concerned groups including the People's Council for Justice Reform voiced opposition to Midwest City's relationships with the county jail and CJAC.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to racially-motivated hate crime

WASHINGTON (KOKH) — Two Oklahoma men, Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in Shawnee, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. On Jan. 18, 2022, a federal grand in the Western District of Oklahoma returned a two-count indictment charging both men, who are...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

