electrek.co

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
CARS
Autoblog

15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP

Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) adds Airbnb co-founder to its board

Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it appointed Joseph Gebbia Jr., best known for being an Airbnb co-founder, to its board of directors. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that billionaire Larry Ellison is leaving its board of directors. At the time, the automaker said it had no immediate plan to replace him on the board.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla hikes Supercharger prices in California

Tesla has announced a Supercharger price hike in California that is adding to the price increases throughout the last year. It’s still not the price of a tank of gas, but it is now starting to get expensive. One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Tesla AI Day 2022: Watch and get all the news

Tesla is holding its AI Day 2022 tonight in Palo Alto, California, and Electrek has you covered with the livestream and all the news coming out of the event. It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tesla fans, it’s the event where the automaker is going to reveal how close it is to releasing a Full Self-Driving system and a functional humanoid robot.
PALO ALTO, CA
electrek.co

Elon Musk sets expectations for Tesla AI Day 2

Elon Musk has set some expectations for Tesla AI Day 2, which we now know is going to feature “lots of technical detail and cool hardware demos.”. While it has been a long time since Tesla had a proper product unveiling event, the company started to hold somewhat regular annual events with specific subjects at the center of the presentation – not unlike Apple with its annual “Apple Worldwide Developers Conference” and regular fall event.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Arrival (ARVL) successfully builds its first electric Van using novel Microfactory model

EV startup Arrival has completed a huge step in bringing its first commercial EV into production, particularly in the way its flagship Van is being assembled. Arrival has successfully built its first production-verification Van using its Microfactory in Bicester, UK, marking the start of a new streamlined assembly that could eventually shift how and where EVs are built in the future.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
electrek.co

Toyota still hasn’t received the EV memo, sticks to hybrid strategy going forward

It looks like Toyota is still not getting the message: people want electric vehicles, not hybrids. Despite all the evidence pointing to the inevitable growth of EVs in the auto industry, Toyota insists on sticking with hybrids, claiming, “That’s our strategy, and we’re sticking to it.” Well, Toyota, you may end up being left behind as nearly every other automaker, nation, and organization is moving toward sustainable, fully-electric vehicles.
