Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
Autoblog
15 cars with the worst dealer markups, up to $17,000 over MSRP
Almost three years into the global pandemic, some impacts of the virus are still raging, including extraordinarily high prices for new cars. On average, dealers are asking 10% above MSRP for new vehicles, according to a recent study by the car-shopping website iSeeCars. Compare that to pre-pandemic times, when salespeople would hand out aggressive discounts to move cars off of their lots.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) adds Airbnb co-founder to its board
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it appointed Joseph Gebbia Jr., best known for being an Airbnb co-founder, to its board of directors. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that billionaire Larry Ellison is leaving its board of directors. At the time, the automaker said it had no immediate plan to replace him on the board.
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
electrek.co
Tesla unveils the hands of its humanoid robot ahead of full unveil today
Tesla is teasing the hands of its humanoid Optimus robot that is going to be fully unveiled at its AI Day event later today. Tesla is expected to hold its AI Day 2 in Palo Alto starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) today. The automaker is going to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
electrek.co
Tesla hikes Supercharger prices in California
Tesla has announced a Supercharger price hike in California that is adding to the price increases throughout the last year. It’s still not the price of a tank of gas, but it is now starting to get expensive. One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their...
u.today
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
electrek.co
VW CFO says it’s well-positioned for EV transition after Porsche listing, will a PowerCo IPO be next?
After the historic public listing of Volkswagen’s sports performance brand, Porsche, the automaker’s chief financial officer (CFO), Arno Antiliz, says VW is ready and well funded to execute its EV strategy. He also mentions the possibility of listing its battery unit, PowerCo, to free up even more funds and accelerate battery cell development.
Autoblog
Tesla's Autopilot makes a long drive bearable — as long as you remember its limitations
Elon Musk says it all the time: Tesla is as much a software company as it is an automaker. Whether you agree or not, there's no doubt the company's buzziest and most controversial piece of technology is Autopilot. Many Tesla owners swear by the semi-automated driving feature. At the same...
electrek.co
Tesla AI Day 2022: Watch and get all the news
Tesla is holding its AI Day 2022 tonight in Palo Alto, California, and Electrek has you covered with the livestream and all the news coming out of the event. It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tesla fans, it’s the event where the automaker is going to reveal how close it is to releasing a Full Self-Driving system and a functional humanoid robot.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
electrek.co
Elon Musk sets expectations for Tesla AI Day 2
Elon Musk has set some expectations for Tesla AI Day 2, which we now know is going to feature “lots of technical detail and cool hardware demos.”. While it has been a long time since Tesla had a proper product unveiling event, the company started to hold somewhat regular annual events with specific subjects at the center of the presentation – not unlike Apple with its annual “Apple Worldwide Developers Conference” and regular fall event.
electrek.co
Arrival (ARVL) successfully builds its first electric Van using novel Microfactory model
EV startup Arrival has completed a huge step in bringing its first commercial EV into production, particularly in the way its flagship Van is being assembled. Arrival has successfully built its first production-verification Van using its Microfactory in Bicester, UK, marking the start of a new streamlined assembly that could eventually shift how and where EVs are built in the future.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
electrek.co
Toyota still hasn’t received the EV memo, sticks to hybrid strategy going forward
It looks like Toyota is still not getting the message: people want electric vehicles, not hybrids. Despite all the evidence pointing to the inevitable growth of EVs in the auto industry, Toyota insists on sticking with hybrids, claiming, “That’s our strategy, and we’re sticking to it.” Well, Toyota, you may end up being left behind as nearly every other automaker, nation, and organization is moving toward sustainable, fully-electric vehicles.
Comments / 0