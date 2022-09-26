ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Founder of Colorado Springs Balloon Classic presented with Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 4 days ago

Mayor John Suthers presented a Spirit of the Springs Celebration Award to Richard “Dewey” Reinhard on Monday, Sept. 26 in recognition of his contributions to our community.

balloon_classic_1982.jpeg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lExwu_0iAy69LM00

Reinhard founded and organized the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic in 1976, which has become one of the most popular events in our area. The festival became one of the five largest balloon exhibitions in the country, the largest air show in Colorado and named among the top 100 events in North America. It grew from 100 spectators its first year to a record breaking 200,000+ in 2022. The event became known as the Labor Day Lift Off in 2015 and just celebrated its 46th year in Colorado Springs with nearly 80 balloons.

“If you’ve ever enjoyed hot air balloons in Colorado Springs, you have Dewey Reinhard to thank,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We are grateful that he started a lasting tradition here in Colorado Springs that brings great joy to participants and great benefit to our city.”

Reinhard was born in Pueblo in 1930 and graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1948. He attended college in Colorado before serving in the Navy. Reinhard owned several businesses throughout his career and became interested in ballooning in the 1970s. He has earned various ballooning titles and awards. He founded the Ballooning Society of Pikes Peak and was inducted into the United States Ballooning Hall of Fame in 2011.

balloon_classic_1979.jpeg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2HOp_0iAy69LM00

Subscribe to City News

Get a weekly update of news, events and upcoming public meetings from the City of Colorado Springs.

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Scenes from the Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo

Chile enthusiasts crowd Union Avenue on Sept. 24, 2022, at the 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival in Pueblo. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival took place in downtown Pueblo this weekend, and photojournalist Mike Sweeney was there to capture the event in pictures.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Two teens arrested for armed carjacking on city’s south side

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two teens were taken into custody on Monday after a carjacking and robbery at the Arroyo Apartments on the city’s south side. According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills Division responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the Arroyo Apartments in the 1400 block of Potter Drive, near Palmer Park Boulevard and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
KXRM

Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy