Albany Herald

At least 25 deaths in Puerto Rico may be linked to Hurricane Fiona, island health department says

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona barreled through Puerto Rico, the island's health department says at least 25 deaths may be linked to the storm. Fiona hit the US territory as a Category 1 storm on September 18, dropping record rainfall, unleashing mudslides, flooding neighborhoods and leaving most of the island without power or water. It made landfall almost exactly five years after Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, delivered a blow from which the island has never fully recovered.
Europe faces 'scary situation' following mysterious pipeline leaks, former US regulator says

The apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines running from Russia underscore Europe's massive energy vulnerabilities, former US energy regulator Neil Chatterjee told CNN. "It's a scary situation. They are basically hoping and praying for a mild winter," Chatterjee, a former commissioner and chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a phone interview. "That's a risky, risky place to be."
