Debra Richardson, a member of NAMI Albany and a Region 4 board member of the Georgia Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Disease Advisory Council, gives an update during Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — It turns out that a pandemic isn’t just hard on those who fall ill or die and their loved ones. It’s also hard for those dealing with the uncertainty of the lockdowns and the disruptions of normal routines.

During the first year of the pandemic, Americans feeling symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress-related conditions rose nearly four-fold.