Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Bella Hadid Has Skintight Dress Spray Painted On During Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Bella Hadid nearly broke the internet after making fashion history on September 30. The supermodel, 25, made headlines after walking the runway in a skintight spray-on slip dress during the Coperni SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week. The Victoria’s Secret model approached the stage wearing nothing but panties and sparkling...
Maren Morris addresses speaking out against racism and homophobia as a country music artist: 'I don't want to be known for my clap backs on Twitter'
In a sense, singer-songwriter Maren Morris has felt like she's among only a handful of artists in the country music genre that speak out against topics like racism and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. But with that being said, the I Could Use A Love Song star also confessed during an interview with...
