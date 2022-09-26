Lincklaen House property up for auction in October

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, the Lincklaen House will be up for sale via an online auction. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — This fall, Cazenovia’s historic Lincklaen House at 79 Albany St., will be up for sale via an online auction from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

The two-building property consists of a 23-room colonial-style boutique hotel, an event space, and three restaurants — the “casual fine dining” Lincklaen House, the Seven Stone Steps tavern, and Due Passi Pizzeria.

The auction is being conducted by Todd Wenzel of WYZE Commercial Real Estate in conjunction with the Ten-X online commercial real estate exchange. The starting bid for the property is $700,000.

The business is currently owned by Dan Kuper and his wife, Mary Margaret.

“After many independent inquiries into our desire to potentially sell the Lincklaen House, we have decided to determine the property and business value utilizing WYZE and the Ten-X platform,” said Kuper. “Our focus is to uncover the next owner/operator through this process and to make sure that there is no interruption in business at any point. In fact, bookings are on the rise and 2022 holiday event dates are filling up quickly, so if you’re looking for a date call soon. There is no guarantee we will find that buyer through this process.”

If the process does not yield a suitable buyer, Kuper added, it will remain “business as usual” at Lincklaen House under the current ownership.”

Built in 1835, Lincklaen House was named after John Lincklaen, an agent of the Holland Land Company and the founder of Cazenovia.

According to its website, Lincklaen House opened its doors in 1836 and became a notable stagecoach stop along Route 20.

Among the establishment’s most famous guests are President Grover Cleveland and John D. Rockefeller.

Following a disastrous fire in 1916, Henry Burden renovated the building.

“[Burden] remodeled the hotel using finely carved woodwork and moldings, still visible today among the high ceilings and painted wood panels,” the Lincklaen House website states. “Each of the 23 guest rooms is unique, and retains its 19th-century charm. The locally made brick, fine chimneys, and broad front steps are wonderful representations of a storied past.”

The property was purchased in 1956 by Edward and Helen Tobin, who added modern amenities and ran the business until 1997 when it was purchased by Kuper and his partner Charles Morgan.

To learn more about the Lincklaen House, visit lincklaenhouse.com. View the listing at ten-x.com.

All inquiries regarding the sale should be directed to Wenzel of WYZE at [email protected]