ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season

The fourth week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 2-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Football#College Football#Conference Usa#American Football#Group Of Five#Accn Virginia Tech#Georgia Tech#Rsn#Espn2 Army#Wake Forest#Syracuse American#Navy#Tulane#Espnu#Smu#Ucf#Abc Tcu#Fs1 Texas Tech#Oklahoma St#Fs1 Kansas State
Golf Digest

The sorcerous goalpost at Jerry World won the college football weekend

Normally, there's nothing I hate more than a regular season neutral site game between two Power Five college football programs, and I don't think I'm alone on that front. There's nothing a packed NFL stadium with a 50/50 fan split can do to replicate the scene at say, Texas A&M for a huge game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy