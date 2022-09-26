Read full article on original website
Arizona State football coach speculation includes Tom Herman, former Texas Longhorns coach
Would former Texas football coach Tom Herman be a good fit as the next coach of the Arizona State football team? Herman's name appears in several lists of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as the ASU football coach and several writers appear to think he could be an option for the Sun...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Press Conference
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media ahead of OU's Week 5 matchup with TCU.
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The fourth week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 2-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers
The Texas Longhorns will be looking for rebound in Week 5 against West Virginia after their disappointing trip to Lubbock
FOX Sports
Oklahoma upset by Kansas State: Dillon Gabriel & Sooners' tough schedule | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Kansas State Wildcats upsetting the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 4. Joel explains why Dillon Gabriel will bounce back and looks ahead to the Sooners’ tough schedule.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves. The hurricane’s center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay. Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
WATCH: Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Interview
Watch as Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs spoke to the media ahead of OU's trip to play the TCU Horned Frogs.
Patrick Mahomes Trolled Teammate Shane Buechele After Red Raiders Upset Victory
Mahomes voiced his support for his alma mater following their upset win over the Longhorns on Saturday.
Golf Digest
The sorcerous goalpost at Jerry World won the college football weekend
Normally, there's nothing I hate more than a regular season neutral site game between two Power Five college football programs, and I don't think I'm alone on that front. There's nothing a packed NFL stadium with a 50/50 fan split can do to replicate the scene at say, Texas A&M for a huge game.
