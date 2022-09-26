Law enforcement kept busy this weekend with large fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds, shots fired call in Navasota

Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatchers started receiving calls of a wrong-way driver crash on SH 99 between Rayford Road and the Hardy Toll Road. MCHD and South Montgomery County Fire arrived on the scene and reported two vehicles with heavy damage. Deputies arrived on the scene and took the driver of the Suburu, who was uninjured into custody for DWI. The Suburu had been driving the wrong way in the left lane. Bobby Harkins of Coldspring was driving to his second day on the job as a machinist in his Ford F150 pickup when he spotted the driver coming at him at the last second and swerved. The Suburu hit the side of Harkins truck ripping out the rear axle. Harkins was uninjured. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The intoxicated driver was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He traveled just over 13 miles on the wrong side of the road before the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO