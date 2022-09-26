Law enforcement kept busy this weekend with large fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds, shots fired call in Navasota

Read full article on original website
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
Robbery suspects arrested in Grimes County
Three suspects in an armed robbery in Prairie View were arrested in Grimes County following a pursuit Friday afternoon, Sept. 23. Grimes County Law Enforcement was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the county on Texas State Highway 6 North. The suspects fled Prairie View Police and Waller County Deputies west on Texas State Highway 290 onto Texas State Highway 6 north. Near Beason Creek, just south of FM 2, the suspects vehicle ran off the road. One of the suspects fled on foot and was believed to be armed. The other two suspects were apprehended.
INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH
Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatchers started receiving calls of a wrong-way driver crash on SH 99 between Rayford Road and the Hardy Toll Road. MCHD and South Montgomery County Fire arrived on the scene and reported two vehicles with heavy damage. Deputies arrived on the scene and took the driver of the Suburu, who was uninjured into custody for DWI. The Suburu had been driving the wrong way in the left lane. Bobby Harkins of Coldspring was driving to his second day on the job as a machinist in his Ford F150 pickup when he spotted the driver coming at him at the last second and swerved. The Suburu hit the side of Harkins truck ripping out the rear axle. Harkins was uninjured. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The intoxicated driver was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He traveled just over 13 miles on the wrong side of the road before the crash.
Dozens of parents show up at Paetow High School after 'unfounded' threats and recent fights caught on video
KATY, Texas — Dozens of parents lined up outside Paetow High School in Katy Wednesday morning to pick up their kids after rumors of threats against the school. In a letter to parents, Katy ISD addressed a text message circulating among students that referred to a "school shooting." "Katy...
Total closure this weekend at Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway starting Oct. 1
Heads up! The northbound and southbound mainlanes of SH 249 and the SH 99 eastbound mainlanes will be closed. See what alternate routes you can take.
If you use Fort Bend Co. toll without tag and don't pay, you could lose your vehicle
Commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate your vehicle if you don't pay the toll on time. This is how it will work.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Notice of Public Sale #1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
