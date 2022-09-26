ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Law enforcement kept busy this weekend with large fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds, shots fired call in Navasota

By Andre Perrard
navasotanews.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Robbery suspects arrested in Grimes County

Three suspects in an armed robbery in Prairie View were arrested in Grimes County following a pursuit Friday afternoon, Sept. 23. Grimes County Law Enforcement was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the county on Texas State Highway 6 North. The suspects fled Prairie View Police and Waller County Deputies west on Texas State Highway 290 onto Texas State Highway 6 north. Near Beason Creek, just south of FM 2, the suspects vehicle ran off the road. One of the suspects fled on foot and was believed to be armed. The other two suspects were apprehended.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH

Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatchers started receiving calls of a wrong-way driver crash on SH 99 between Rayford Road and the Hardy Toll Road. MCHD and South Montgomery County Fire arrived on the scene and reported two vehicles with heavy damage. Deputies arrived on the scene and took the driver of the Suburu, who was uninjured into custody for DWI. The Suburu had been driving the wrong way in the left lane. Bobby Harkins of Coldspring was driving to his second day on the job as a machinist in his Ford F150 pickup when he spotted the driver coming at him at the last second and swerved. The Suburu hit the side of Harkins truck ripping out the rear axle. Harkins was uninjured. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The intoxicated driver was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He traveled just over 13 miles on the wrong side of the road before the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
State
West Virginia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Grimes County, TX
Crime & Safety
Navasota, TX
Crime & Safety
navasotanews.com

Navasota woman arrested for spraying child with lighter fluid, yelling obscenities at hospital staff

A Navasota woman is in the Brazos County jail for the 8th time on multiple charges after spraying a 14 year old with lighter fluid. Officers with College Station police responded to an apartment on Luther Street Saturday night, where the young girl said 45 year old Sequilla Diane Bookman had sprayed her in the face, causing a burning sensation in her eyes and mouth. The report did not state if the two were related or not.
NAVASOTA, TX
navasotanews.com

New road for access to Pecan Lakes Subdivision approved by Navasota City Council

The Pecan Lakes subdivision is getting a new access road for residents. Development Services Director Guadalupe Diosdado presented a variance request at Monday’s city council meeting for a collector road. “Our requirements call for a 38 foot width pavement, leaving significant travel lanes, as well as sidewalks on both...
NAVASOTA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Law Enforcement#Violent Crime
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER

The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
BELLVILLE, TX
navasotanews.com

Grimes County Election’s Office offering opportunity to high schoolers to assist with election process

If there are youngsters in Grimes County interested in working the governmental side of this years’ and future years elections, then the Grimes County Elections Administrator’s Office has a great opportunity for gaining some experience. Elections administrator Lucy Ybarra spoke at last week’s meeting of Commissioner’s Court about...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #1

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy