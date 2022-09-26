ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

alabamanews.net

Chase ends on Terminal Road in Montgomery, suspect arrested

Montgomery police say a suspect is in custody following a chase earlier Wednesday. Police say just after 1:00 p.m., officers with the Montgomery Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Woodmere Boulevard.The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensured.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. According...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement

The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home

A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
SELMA, AL
wtva.com

Law enforcement investigating fatal shooting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Webster County is investigating a fatal shooting in Eupora. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said it happened at the Westwood Apartments Wednesday morning. Sheriff Gore said they haven’t arrested anyone, but they do have a suspect. Webster County Coroner Scott Dean said...
EUPORA, MS
wcbi.com

Eupora police search for killer of early morning shooting

EUPORA, Miss (WCBI) – Eupora police continue to look for a killer tonight after a shooting at an apartment complex. The gunfire happened just before 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the Westwood Apartments. 26-year-old Daimian Keontae Britt of Maben was shot and killed. Webster County Sheriff David...
EUPORA, MS
wcbi.com

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
LOUISVILLE, MS
WSFA

Montgomery police working to combat violent crime, announce drug arrests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To demonstrate the ongoing work to combat violent crime in Montgomery, police announced two ‘significant’ drug-related arrests. Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert announced the arrests of Delvin Powell and Victor Ortiz during a special news conference Wednesday. According to Montgomery police, the two men...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive

Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Mount arrested for multiple charges

The hunt for a man, who eluded law enforcement from Sept. 18-20 after stealing a vehicle, has ended without harmful incident. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Donald Glenn Mount, age 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, and placed into the Butler County Correction Facility (BCCF).
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WSFA

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba teen dies from possible gunshot wound

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— Elba Police have identified the victim of a possible shooting who died after crashing his car and being rushed to the hospital. On the night of September 26, Elba Police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard.
ELBA, AL
wcbi.com

Former sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Yalobusha County sheriff is expected to spend the next year on house arrest. Former Sheriff Lance Humphreys has pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds. State Auditor Shad White accused Humphreys of taking nearly $5,000 from the county’s “Inmate Canteen Account.”...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

Suspect in 2019 Columbus murder serving time in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has learned new information on the suspect in the 2019 murder of a Circle K employee who has yet to be prosecuted. Daequavian Soloman was named as a suspect in November of 2019 in the murder of Dontrell Williams. However, when he was indicted on murder charges Soloman was booked into […]
COLUMBUS, GA

