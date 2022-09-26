Read full article on original website
The Verge
Ted Lasso helped me crush the competition in FIFA 23
There are a lot of reasons to be interested in FIFA 23. The latest soccer game from EA includes big features like the unfortunately belated addition of women’s pro leagues from France and England, alongside the return of Italian giants Juventus and general improvements to gameplay and visuals. More importantly, there’s also the nostalgia factor. The FIFA games have been around since the ’90s, and this will be the last entry with the FIFA branding. Starting in 2023, EA is calling its soccer games EA Sports FC. For me, though, my interest in FIFA 23 was something much more basic: I could play as Ted Lasso.
MLS・
'Pokémon GO': You'll Have to Travel to Get All of Furfrou's Different Trims
While Furfrou isn't a new Pokémon in Pokémon GO, the tailored dog Pokémon can be found in abundance during the game's Fashion Week event, giving players who don't already have one the chance to add it to their inventory. Like some of the other Pokémon available in...
How Long Until 'Overwatch' Servers Shut Down and How to Prepare for 'Overwatch 2'
It's an exciting time to be an Overwatch player with Overwatch 2 just on the horizon, but players are wondering how long they'll have to enjoy the first Overwatch before the servers shut down to make way for Overwatch 2. At the very least they won't have to wait long since the Overwatch 2 servers are set to go live within in a day of the first Overwatch servers shutting down.
ESPN
Serie A to feature woman referee for first time
Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first woman official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said on Wednesday. Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella...
MLS・
BBC
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
Report: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete' Interest In Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan midfielder is 'very popular' amongst Premier League clubs according to a report.
Yes, 'Cyberpunk 2077' Has a Level Cap — So Spend Your Points Wisely
Though it had a less-than-successful launch, players are slowly coming around to Cyberpunk 2077, with more tuning in following the release of the Edgerunners animated series on Netflix. Article continues below advertisement. If you're new to Cyberpunk 2077, there's plenty to learn when delving into Night City, but you'll want...
CBS Sports
How England's economic turmoil could pave the way for more American owners in the Premier League
Sterling is on the slide... and we're not talking about the Chelsea forward's indifferent form with England during the international break. The British pound has seen its value slip significantly in recent days, briefly reaching its all time lowest level against the US dollar before rallying off its lows. The ructions of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, the announcement of the new government's changes to economic policy, are being felt across the economy. In the case of the country's national sport, the events of recent days may merely serve to accelerate a trend that had long since been established. The sporting gold rush that is American money flying towards English football may only just have begun.
BBC
'We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. Summer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
Chelsea Joins Host Of European Teams To Try Sign Chilean Wonder Kid
Chelsea set their sights on Dario Osorio to be their next youthful star.
