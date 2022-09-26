Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Date of groundbreaking for Weslaco’s second industrial park announced
WESLACO, Texas – Steve Valdez has announced the date of the groundbreaking ceremony for the eagerly anticipated second industrial park in Weslaco. The ceremony will take place Oct. 14, starting at 9 a.m. The industrial park is located off of FM 1015 and Mile 9. Valdez is executive director...
KRGV
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
valleybusinessreport.com
UTRGV Developing Medical Campus In McAllen
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.
cbs4local.com
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
keranews.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
progresstimes.net
Mission Resource Center coming soon
The Mission Food Pantry has been part of the community for more than 30 years, but soon it will transform into the Valley’s first resource center through the Food Bank of the RGV. The location at 115 S. Mayberry St. will be a multi-service outlet for Missionites and the surrounding area for those needing food and social services assistance.
Abrupt spike in utility costs causes BPUB customers to demand answers
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers are seeing dramatic changes in their bills after city commissioners voted and approved of rate reductions for electricity and increases in water for a multi-million dollar resaca project in May. City commissioners approved to lower the base rate of electricity bills by 22% and increase service […]
McAllen ranked in top 10 most ‘faithful’ cities in U.S., infidelity study says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent dating site report ranked McAllen in the top 10 most faithful cities in the United States. A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked McAllen as the ninth most faithful city in the country. The only other Rio Grande Valley study mentioned in the study was Brownsville, […]
KRGV
San Carlos residents receive streetlights following push from residents
One woman's efforts to help her community receive streetlights have paid off. “It was a need for the community, well we need streetlights,” Lydia Maldonado, a lifelong resident of San Carlos, said. Maldonado spent years advocating for the people in her small area. She and her daughter – Gloria...
KSAT 12
Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.
SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
kurv.com
New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio
The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
kurv.com
Biden Gets Briefing On Ian
(Washington, DC) — President Biden is praising the men and women of FEMA as the government helps Florida recover from Ian. Speaking from FEMA headquarters in DC, Biden warned there might be substantial loss of life. Biden said many families are hurting and noted the danger hasn’t passed.
Public asked to weigh in on changes to proposed LNG port on South Texas coast
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is asking the public to weigh in on proposed changes for an unbuilt LNG port on the Gulf near the Mexican border in South Texas that is opposed by environmentalists.
kurv.com
McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills
McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
KRGV
Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward
A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
