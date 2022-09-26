ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

KRGV

City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets

Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cavazos: Phenomenal growth happening in Pharr

MCALLEN, Texas – Janie Cavazos, property and business manager for Pharr Economic Development Corporation, has given an update on the big projects coming to her city. Cavazos spoke at a recent meeting of the South Texas Manufacturers Association. The event was held at the Double Tree Inn & Suites in McAllen.
PHARR, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

UTRGV Developing Medical Campus In McAllen

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will develop a McAllen Academic Medical Campus and its first piece is a major one. The university is planning an Oct. 14 groundbreaking, commemorating the start of construction for a $145.7 million UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center in McAllen. It is being described as the single largest project in UTRGV’s history. The campus and its signature building will sit on Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. It is one of McAllen’s largest remaining vacant pieces of property.
MCALLEN, TX
cbs4local.com

Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
ECONOMY
KSAT 12

Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
PHARR, TX
progresstimes.net

Mission Resource Center coming soon

The Mission Food Pantry has been part of the community for more than 30 years, but soon it will transform into the Valley’s first resource center through the Food Bank of the RGV. The location at 115 S. Mayberry St. will be a multi-service outlet for Missionites and the surrounding area for those needing food and social services assistance.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Abrupt spike in utility costs causes BPUB customers to demand answers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers are seeing dramatic changes in their bills after city commissioners voted and approved of rate reductions for electricity and increases in water for a multi-million dollar resaca project in May. City commissioners approved to lower the base rate of electricity bills by 22% and increase service […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Bazaar helps vendors pursue their dreams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar. Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar. “I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio

The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
DEL RIO, TX
kurv.com

Biden Gets Briefing On Ian

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is praising the men and women of FEMA as the government helps Florida recover from Ian. Speaking from FEMA headquarters in DC, Biden warned there might be substantial loss of life. Biden said many families are hurting and noted the danger hasn’t passed.
FLORIDA STATE
kurv.com

McAllen Residents To See Higher Water, Sewer Bills

McAllen residents will be paying more for their water and sewer service starting next month. The McAllen City Commission Monday voted to increase both water and sewer rates, citing higher operational expenses the city is having to incur due to inflation. Customers will pay another $2.50 in their monthly base fee for water, which will now be $12.45 a month.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
LA FERIA, TX
KRGV

Plans for new mini reservoirs moving forward

A plan to build three new mini-reservoirs to add to the water supply in the Valley is officially moving forward. The reservoirs will catch drainage water and store it for drinking water. The proposal calls for water treatment plants alongside the reservoirs to treat the water. The reservoirs would be...
EDINBURG, TX

