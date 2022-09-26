ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

3-5-2

(three, five, two)

