Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

NEW YORK (AP) — Struggling taxi drivers have gotten $225 million in debt relief over the last two weeks, but thousands more loans have yet to be refinanced after a cabbie debt crisis, officials and advocates said Friday as the relief program deadline was extended. Over 1,000 loans have been refinanced in the first two weeks of the program. It was announced last month after drivers appealed for years for help with a crippling economic crunch surrounding the city’s famous yellow cabs. “Every time we raised our hands to hail a cab at a curb, they responded. Now it’s time for us to stand with them, and that’s what we’ve done,” Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said at a news conference where scores of drivers lined the steps of City Hall. Still, the major lender participating in the program, Marblegate Asset Management, says it has yet to hear from the borrowers of an estimated 2,000 eligible loans. An estimated 850 loans handled by other lenders haven’t been addressed, according to Bhairavi Desai of the Taxi Workers Alliance, a drivers’ union.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO