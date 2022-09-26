Read full article on original website
Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat
Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
BET
Michelle Obama Announces Tour For New Book ‘The Light We Carry’
Michelle Obama is scheduled to head out on a six-city national tour to promote her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. On Wednesday, Live Nation and the former first lady’s publisher, Crown, announced that Mrs. Obama will touch down in half a dozen cities. Among those include Washington D.C. (which will take place on the book’s release date of November 15), Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
There’s a devilish, damnation-worthy idea at the heart of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, writer-director Adamma Ebo’s satire about the pastor and first lady of a Southern Baptist mega-church who scramble to reclaim their past glory—and keep their marriage alive—after a scandal sends their congregation scattering. Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the staggeringly charismatic pastor of Atlanta’s Wander to Greater Paths Baptist Church, is the source of all the trouble, having instigated more than one illicit affair. But it’s his dutiful wife, Trinitie (Regina Hall), who’s left to do most of the heavy lifting. She’s chosen to stand by her husband’s side, facing up to his misdeeds and trying to clean up his messes, even as he peacocks around in his expensive suits, readying himself for his public redemption.
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Prison Break producer and Lost in Space show-runner Zack Estrin has died at the age of 51. "Zack Estrin was our everything," his family said in a statement Sunday. "The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make...
New show recreates key moments in Chicano movement
Su Teatro is premiering a new play featuring recordings of some of the lesser known heroes of the Chicano movement.The multi-media production "What We Lived Here: The Movimiento Years" challenges audiences to see history from new perspectives.Opening scenes recount the early days in the 56 year relationship between Corky and Geraldine Gonzales. But the storyteller is Geraldine, whose entire family became involved in the decades long struggle for civil rights.Filmmaker and artist Daniel Salazar, who directs the XicanIndie FilmFest, wrote the play which uses audio, still images and film interspersed with live theater to ensure audiences use their own experiences...
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84Zack Estrin, Showrunner on Netflix's 'Lost in Space,' Dies at 51 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
Obsidious share video for new track Lake Of Afterlife
Former Obscura members resurface in new prog metal quartet Obsidious and will release debut album Iconic in October
Coolio, rapper of hits 'Gangsta's Paradise,' 'Fantastic Voyage,' dead at 59: Reports
Coolio, a rapper best known for hits like "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, according to Rolling Stone. He was 59.
NPR
The Culture Corner: Get to know Cody ChesnuTT, the writer behind The Roots' 'The Seed'
If you're a fan of The Roots, "The Seed" is likely one of your favorite songs by the Philly group, but did you know that they didn't write it? It was originally written and recorded by an artist named Cody ChesnuTT. Cody is featured on The Roots' version of the song, but today you're going to get to know him a lot better as we dive into his version.
The festival where everyone’s welcome – so long as their name’s Nigel
Age: Found in records dating from the middle ages. Appearance: Vanishingly rare. This sounds ominous. I’m afraid so. I come bearing bad news. Nigel is about to go extinct. Oh no, not Nigel. Sadly, yes. According to the Office for National Statistics, no children were given the name Nigel in 2020. In fact, only 28 Nigels have been born in the UK since 2015.
U.K.・
Tell us about your best new music discovery in 2022
We would like to hear about your new music highlights of the year so far, and how you found them
USA TODAY is starting a book club: Why we want to read Stephen King's 'Fairy Tale' with you
The only thing better than reading a good book is sharing it with other people. That's why USA TODAY is launching a book club.
poemhunter.com
operawire.com
In Less Than Five Minutes, Get To Know Rosetta Cucchi
Rosetta Cucchi is a successful international stage director and the artistic director of Wexford Opera Festival. Rosetta Cucchi: “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” by Rossini. OW: What is the next opera you are scheduled to direct?. RC: “Adriana Lecouvreur” by Cilea at Sydney Opera. OW: What is...
Adam Silvera on the Prequel to His Viral Novel They Both Die at the End—And His Plans for a Third Book in the Series
The author of 'They Both Die at the End' discusses his anticipated new prequel and his plans for a third book in the series
Alex G: God Save the Animals review – richly textured explorations
Philadelphia-based musician, singer-songwriter and producer Alex G first came to acclaim in his teens releasing lo-fi tracks on Bandcamp. This is the 29-year-old’s ninth album, and it finds him more ambitious, strange and embedded in studio experimentation than before, embracing collaboration with his bandmates as well as his partner, string player and vocalist Molly Germer.
