Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal
Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?
Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?
While watching DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, find out everything you need to know about Dahmer's grandmother.
'Dear God, Don't Let This Butcher Kill Me': Milwaukee Monster Jeffrey Dahmer's ONLY Surviving Victim Speaks Out
The world is reliving the shocking story of crazed Milwaukee mass murderer Jeffrey Dahmer with Netflix's series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Dahmer killed and dismembered at least 15 men. His last victim, 5'6" Tracy Edwards, became the only one to escape with his life.RadarOnline.com has Edwards' own account of the nearly fatal ordeal and escape."I'm going to cut your heart out!" My blood turned to ice and I shuttered as I heard those chilling words from brutal mass murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. I was lying face up on his bedroom floor. He had slapped handcuffs on my left wrist, pulled...
