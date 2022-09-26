ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Lets Niece Chicago West ‘Creative’ Direct Her ‘Glam’ in Sweet Video: Watch

By Robyn Merrett
 2 days ago
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian 's love of beauty is rubbing off on her daughter Chicago ! The little one used aunt Khloé Kardashian as a canvas to show off her impressive makeup skills.

The Good American founder, 38, posted a series of videos via her Instagram Story on Monday, September 26, which showed the 4-year-old giving the reality star some serious glam. "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently," Khloé wrote over a clip of Chicago lining her lips with a cosmetic pencil. "Jet lag is kicking in," the reality star captioned a follow-up video.

"You're so good at this," the Revenge Body alum told her niece as Chicago applied eyeshadow. The tot finished Khloé's beat with lip gloss and blush. "You are excellent... Beautiful!" the Strong Looks Better Naked author added.

Chicago isn't the only West kid that loves makeup. Her sister, North West , also has skills in the beauty department. (Kim, 41, and Kanye West , who split in February 2021 after the Skims founder filed for divorce, also share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

In July, North transformed her mom into a Minion within minutes.

“Mommy Minion,” the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok. In the clip, the 9-year-old started by covering the Selfish author’s face with foundation. North then combined a variety of different yellow and gold eyeshadow palettes to give Kim the signature sunny Minion glow. After spreading the concoction over the foundation, North painted on black rounded glasses.

She completed the look with a bold lip. After starting with a nude base on the reality star’s pout, North added a shimmery blue, purple and extra glitter for pizazz. Showing off the finished product, North stepped back with the camera to show Kim smiling and throwing up the peace sign.

Kim revealed in a July interview with Allure t hat her eldest daughter is really into special effects makeup.

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” the California native said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmnsI_0iAy0Ch200
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

It's no surprise that North and Chicago have expressed an interest in cosmetics considering their mom runs a booming beauty empire. The businesswoman launched her skincare brand, SKKN by Kim in June, which offers cleansers, creams and more.

In addition to thriving in the beauty department, the TV personality is taking over the fashion industry.

During Milan Fashion Week, Kim, alongside Dolce & Gabbana, debuted a collection of pieces she curated on Saturday, September 24. Called Ciao Kim, the line revived archival looks from 1987 to 2007.

“The last few days has felt like a dream … the most magical experience, & the pinnacle to an incredible journey I’ve been on over the last few months with Stefano , Domenico , & the entire @dolcegabbana team,” Kim shared via Instagram hours after the Italian fashion show.

“I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000’s looks … feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous,” she continued, adding that she has aspired to empower women the same way in her own brands.

Khloé, meanwhile, had a moment of her own at the show thanks to her flirty moments with Michele Morrone , the star of Netflix’s steamy 365 Days franchise. The duo sat next to each other at the show and were seen posing for photos together backstage.

“Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed,” a Twitter user wrote on Saturday, as another noted they were “low-key here” for the potential romance.

Comments / 2

