The ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere Was Full of Surprises — What Happened to Jo? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t seen the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med. Chicago Med returned for Season 8 and we’re already down several characters. One of our dearly departed is Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center team in Season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.
'Love After Lockup' Is a WE tv Staple at This Point — Will There Be Another Season?
Whether you've watched Love After Lockup since the very beginning or you're a newbie to the incredibly complicated relationships on the show, it's hard not to get invested eventually. And fans who want to see more of the stars of the WE tv show want to know if there will be a Season 5 of Love After Lockup.
Viewers Are Not Too Thrilled About 'Growing up Chrisley' Having a Narrator
Since switching to a new network for its fourth season, Growing up Chrisley has implemented quite a few changes. Not only has the spinoff reality series moved to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST, but it also now has voice-over narration. Article continues below advertisement. Article continues below advertisement. Who is...
Ren Is Nowhere to Be Seen in 'Big Sky' Season 3 — Where Is She?
One of the best parts of September is that it’s television premiere season, and all of our favorite shows, such as Big Sky, are finally back on the air. And with it comes some of our favorite characters, such as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell in Big Sky. However, Season 2’s complex villain, Ren, played by Janina Gavankar, is nowhere to be seen in Season 3.
Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
An X-Ray of Marilyn Monroe's Skull Tells the Story of Her Medical History
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
'Heartland's' Robert Cormier Has Reportedly Passed Away at 33
Actor Robert Cormier, best known as Finn Cotter in the TV series Heartland, has reportedly passed away. Robert was only 33 years old. Robert, who also starred in the 2019 TV series Slasher and American Gods, had his death announced by his sister Stephanie on September 23, 2022. Naturally, fans...
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
"Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper Coolio Is Dead at Age 59 — Details
September 2022 was a sad, sad month for hip-hop. Early in the month, outlets confirmed that 36-year-old Canadian recording artist Pat Stay had been stabbed to death. Weeks later, “Selfish” rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining with his girlfriend and daughter at a Los Angeles eatery.
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe's Biological Father Has Finally Been Solved
One of the biggest mysteries of Marilyn Monroe’s life was her parentage. Born as Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, Marilyn lived through a tumultuous childhood before becoming the Hollywood starlet we know today. Her humor, charm, and legacy has preceded who she actually is, which is what Netflix's Blonde attempts to reconcile.
Marilyn Monroe Had Two Siblings –– Who Were They?
The '50s was the era when Marilyn Monroe became one of the most noteworthy actresses ever. She landed major films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 1953 and The Seven Year Itch in 1955. By the time the '60s came around though, things turned incredibly tragic. She passed away at the age of 36 — and there are endless conspiracies surrounding her untimely death.
We're Finally Getting a 'Community' Movie — but It's Missing a Few Students
As predicted by Abed (Danny Pudi) in one of the many original runs of the show, Community is staying with us for six seasons and a movie. Abed is the only character who thought they were actually on a television show, so he knew better than anyone what was in store for the cult hit.
Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family
Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
From Foster Parents to Family Friends, Marilyn Monroe Had Several Guardians Growing Up
Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe (real name Norma Jeane Mortenson) is the focus of Netflix’s new biopic Blonde. The Andrew Dominik–directed film dives deep into Marilyn’s personal life and touches on her childhood and alleged “daddy issues.”. Article continues below advertisement. Until recently, the identity of Marilyn...
Dick Wolf's One Chicago Franchise Has a New Streaming Home!
Gone are the days of stalking the TV Guide channel. In the year 2022, viewers have access to the world’s greatest DVR — streaming. Between Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus, there’s no excuse not to tune into your favorite shows. But there’s been a major shift...
'Smile' Sets the Stage for Horror Movie Season in October — Is the Film Streaming?
With October finally upon us, it's officially time to get spooky. What better way is there to celebrate a month of Halloween with the latest scary movies coming out? Between new theatrical releases and streaming shows, there are plenty of ways to get your fix of scares this month. The...
