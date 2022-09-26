ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Dahmer Has Eerie Yellow Eyes In the Netflix Series, but Was That the Real Color?

Now that prolific serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer has become a hot topic — thanks to Netflix's drama miniseries Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — true-crime lovers are intrigued in learning all the sordid details about his life and more. Social media users have been interested in everything from Dahmer's family dynamic to his IQ score since he was nowhere close to an A+ student. And there is plenty of curiosity about his appearance, including his eyes.
Fans Think Jeffrey Dahmer Made a Cameo in 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Ever since the release of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer has been back on our pop culture radar. The 10-episode biopic chronicles his cryptic life from beginning to end, and honestly, it's hard not to have Jeffrey Dahmer on the brain after watching (especially when trying to sleep). But are we all getting a little too Dahmer obsessed?
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think

With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
RadarOnline

'She Hasn’t Forgotten’: Regis Philbin Told Kathie Lee Gifford Secrets About Kelly Ripa Feud Before His Death

Regis Philbin shared all the secrets about his feud with Kelly Ripa to Kathy Lee Gifford before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ripa, 50, has been making the rounds promoting her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories — where she spilled about Philbin. In the book, Ripa claimed there were “bad days” on set and Philbin did not always make her feel comfortable. The ex-soap star took over the co-hosting spot from Kathie Lee Gifford in 2001. Gifford worked with Philbin from 1998 to 2000. He eventually stepped down in 2011. Philbin passed away in...
Was Marilyn Monroe a Good Actor? Her Skills Have Been Debated

Pop culture icon, actress, and songstress Marilyn Monroe is best known for her roles in films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire, Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, Bus Stop, The Prince and the Showgirl, and The Misfits. Article continues below advertisement. Typically, films...
Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family

Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
Following a Battle in Episode 6, What Does Nampat Mean on 'The Rings of Power?'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 on Prime Video. The sixth episode of the first season of Rings of Power showed us where all of the money that Amazon spent on this series went. As Adar and his orc children prepared for battle, he delivers a memorable speech in which he rallies them, reminding them that they need to fight for their right to exist.
