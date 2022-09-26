Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful’s Next Crossover Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]
Worlds are about to collide on CBS’ soaps. That rumbling your feeling isn’t an earthquake, it’s the ground shaking in anticipation of The Young and the Restless’ next crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Deacon, who’s currently dealing with having Sheila...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place,’ Deacon Makes a Move That Could Mean the End of [Spoiler]
Has he forgotten what happens when one plays with fire?. The week of September 26, The Bold and the Beautiful traps Deacon “between a rock and a hard place,” Sean Kanan tells Soap Opera Digest. On one hand, he’s got Sheila using his hovel as Madwoman Central. On the other, he’s got The Young and the Restless’ Nikki putting the screws to him for intel on Diane. And on the other other — aren’t we out of hands by now? — he’s got Diane, who’ll be none too pleased if he gives her archenemy the ammunition to blow her out of the water.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Catches Brooke With [Spoiler]… and No, It’s Not [Spoiler]!
Just when we thought we knew exactly where Bold & Beautiful was going, this week’s preview takes a zig instead of the zag we expected. The one thing we can predict with absolute certainty? That Ridge is about to go into full-blown hypocrite mode and have a total meltdown in 3… 2…
The Seven Best Steam Deck Alternatives Right Now
The Steam Deck is a leading handheld gaming device, but these seven alternatives from other top manufacturers give it a run for its money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stadia's Shutdown Is Awful News For One Red Dead Redemption 2 Player
Google Stadia's impending shutdown is likely a headache for many users, but one player may be on the verge of losing a ton of Red Dead Redemption 2 progress.
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: 1 Leaked Photo May Disprove a Rumor About an Early Boot
'Survivor' Season 43 fans noticed a mysterious image during the premiere, which have led many to believe that a rumor about one castaway could be false.
Amazon's Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker Takes An Unconventional Approach
Amazon is back with another IoT device, this one designed to track your sleep habits to (hopefully) help you get better sleep quality in the future.
Today's Wordle Answer #465 – September 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
It took us five attempts to guess today's Wordle challenge, but if you're looking for clues to get the right word faster, we've got you covered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Fix A Netflix App That Keeps Crashing On iPhone
If you have an iPhone and Netflix seems to be failing, there are a few steps you can try to remedy the problem.
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0