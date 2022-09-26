Read full article on original website
Related
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
Bomani Jones gleefully shreds 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'He just ain't it'
"I know that people have a bit of an emotional attachment to Jimmy Garoppolo that I find to be peculiar, but he just ain't it."
SFGate
Titans look to address lack of second-half scoring
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scoring touchdowns early in games has not been an issue for the Tennessee Titans so far this season. The third and fourth quarters have been a big problem with the Titans outscored 57-7 combined after halftime over the first three games. They can't afford that...
NFL tries to have it both ways with Tua Tagovailoa's grisly injury
Thursday night was the latest reminder that no one life can stop the NFL's Thursday Night Football money train.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Column: Tua shouldn't have played, but complex issues remain
There's one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Not in the second half last Sunday. Not in the first half Thursday night. Beyond that, it gets a lot more complicated. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was taken away on a stretcher with...
SFGate
Chargers' Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend.
Bills' Von Miller: Lamar Jackson 'should be the highest-paid player in the NFL'
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on the final season of his rookie contract after failing to come to terms on an extension with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Jackson halted contract talks once the season began, but one of his opponents this week believes the...
ESPN analyst immediately disowns projection that has Warriors in play-in
One ESPN model has the Dubs in the play-in, but its creator quickly disowned the projection.
Comments / 0