ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
SFGate

Chargers' Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Football
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SFGate

Column: Tua shouldn't have played, but complex issues remain

There's one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Not in the second half last Sunday. Not in the first half Thursday night. Beyond that, it gets a lot more complicated. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was taken away on a stretcher with...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy