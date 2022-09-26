Read full article on original website
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
NFL tries to have it both ways with Tua Tagovailoa's grisly injury
Thursday night was the latest reminder that no one life can stop the NFL's Thursday Night Football money train.
Chargers' Herbert comfortable with progress after rib injury
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert knows what to expect when it comes to dealing with his rib injury after playing last Sunday and going through a week of practice. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback is hoping the progress made over the last week translates to a better effort at Houston this weekend.
Column: Tua shouldn't have played, but complex issues remain
There's one thing we can all agree on: Tua Tagovailoa had no business being on the field. Not in the second half last Sunday. Not in the first half Thursday night. Beyond that, it gets a lot more complicated. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was taken away on a stretcher with...
Sto-Rox senior receiver, running back makes impact off the football field
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Star players on high school football teams are often looked up to as role models. At Sto-Rox, receiver and running back Zay Davis isn’t just making an impact on the turf on Friday nights. He’s sharing a message resonating with his community and paving the way for those behind him.
ESPN analyst immediately disowns projection that has Warriors in play-in
One ESPN model has the Dubs in the play-in, but its creator quickly disowned the projection.
Lakeview vs. Hubbard game updates
Lakeview (3-3) will host Poland in week eight. Hubbard (4-2) will visit Girard.
