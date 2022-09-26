ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
