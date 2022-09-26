Dreaming of an early retirement? You’re not alone. In the midst of the pandemic, the number of retirees 55 and older grew by 3.5 million according to the Pew Research Center. But it’s not just those over 50 looking to retire, according to a recent study by Northwestern, millennials are twice as likely to be thinking about early retirement as Gen Zers and three times as likely as Gen Xers.

