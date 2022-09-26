Read full article on original website
School Psychology Professional Development Event October 7
The School Psychology Professional Development Event, sponsored by the Graduate Programs in School Psychology and the Department of Psychology, will be presented Dr. Charles Bell on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 1–2:30 p.m. in DeGarmo Hall Room 0206. Bell will present “What is Violence? Exploring the Consequences of Pervasive School Punishment and Failed Safety Measures.”
Research and Honors, October 4, 2022
R.C. McBride, WGLT, was elected to the NPR Board of Directors. Kathryn Sampeck, ANT, was awarded by the British Academy with a 2022 Global Professorship. The American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ American Democracy Project (ADP) announced the Extending Empathy Project will join the cohort of Civic Fellows for 2022-2023. The series of interdisciplinary instructional colloquia for faculty into a national, eight-part symposium that explores how to spark compassion. The team is from Illinois State University and includes Nathan Carpenter, Byron Craig, Stephen Hunt, and J. Scott Jordan.
Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn to focus on civic engagement
The first Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn will be from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at Illinois State University’s Multicultural Center. The focus will be Civic Engagement in the Queer Community. The campus community is invited to attend. Lunch will be provided. Those interested should RSVP. Queer Coalition...
International Application Information
Illinois State University provides 160+ undergraduate and 90+ graduate degrees as well as Academic English and Pathway Programs. With such a variety of options, we are sure you will find the program that’s just right for you. Home. Admissions. Apply. International Application Information. Undergraduate Students. As an international undergraduate...
Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build at University Galleries
University Galleries of Illinois State University is presenting Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build through October 16, 2022. All events are free and open to the public. A Garden to Build presents new drawings, sculptures, photographs, and prints by Tucson-based artist Nazafarin Lotfi. Lotfi’s practice is rooted in her experiences of growing up in post-Revolutionary Iran and continuing her education and artistic career as an immigrant in the United States.
Yosimar Reyes to lead Safe(ish), October 11 and November 30
Yosimar Reyes will facilitate the Safe(ish) sessions for October and November with a theme of migration and sexuality. The program will be from noon-1 p.m. on October 11 and November 30 at the Illinois State University Multicultural Center. The event is free and open to the campus community. Safe(ish) is...
Experience Illinois State at Open House
Get a feel for campus and see if we might be the perfect fit for you. Fill out our form to learn more about becoming a Redbird and get the latest news from the Office of Admissions. Freshman Application Preparation. Getting ready to begin your college career starts long before...
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Redbird volleyball seniors aim to defend three-straight Valley titles
Moments before a serve earlier this season, outside hitter Sarah Kushner found herself in the front row alongside fellow Redbird volleyball seniors Kendee Hilliard ’21 and Nicole Lund. Kushner glanced back from the net at senior libero Kaity Weimerskirch, and with all four Illinois State seniors on the floor, Kushner smiled and exclaimed, “Senior power. Let’s go!”
