Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Police: Roseburg fugitive arrested after crashing bike, flying 'over his handlebars'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A fugitive with a felony warrant was arrested in Roseburg after he crashed the bicycle he was riding while police were trying to stop him. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed 27-year-old Corey Michael Tate riding a bicycle west on NE Chestnut, and knew he had a felony warrant, a Roseburg Police Department report said.
1 dead after truck crashes into ditch along Highway 101
One man is dead after a crash Tuesday evening, Oregon State police say.
kpic
Florence Police asking for help in identifying human remains found off Hwy 101
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Florence Police Department is asking for help from the pubic in identifying the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from the Fred Meyer. The remains were discovered in a brush area south of Munsel Lake Road on Wednesday, September 21st around...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR - (September 28, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 8:24 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 162. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Toyota SR5 pickup,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
Pedestrian killed in Hwy 99 crash in Corvallis
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver on Highway 99 in Corvallis on Tuesday night, officials said.
kezi.com
Coos Bay police searching for suspect in hit-and-run
COOS BAY, Ore. -- After a hit and run incident left a victim with serious internal injuries Wednesday morning, Coos Bay police are searching for a perpetrator. According to the Coos Bay Police Department, at about 7:15 a.m. on September 28 they responded to reports of a man yelling for help in the area of Johnson Avenue and south Broadway. Police said they arrived to find a 20-year-old man from North Bend injured and confused. They add that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with significant internal injuries.
kpic
Cougar Creek Fire west of Sutherlin 80% contained, mop-up in progress
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) says that the 40-50 acre Cougar Creek Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has been knocked down and is 80% contained. Day one’s aggressive initial attack with crews working throughout the night resulted in success. The fire was burning in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
Lane County deputies investigating suspicious death
A man died early Wednesday morning under suspicious circumstances according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Sept. 27
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:27pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Rd. near milepost 2. Milepost 2 is in the general area of the Easy Ln. intersection. Deputies responded and learned that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 26 year old Austin McKee of Springfield had been driving westbound on Camp Creek Rd. when it crossed over into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. McKee was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, 70 year old Larry Sidwell of Springfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason that McKee crossed in the oncoming lane remains under investigation. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. McKee died at the hospital over the weekend as a result of his injuries.
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating death near Junction City; nearby residents weigh in
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a neighborhood just south of Junction City. The LCSO said they received reports of suspicious circumstances in the 30300 block of Lassen Lane at about 4:32 a.m. on September 28. According to deputies, a resident of the area called 911 to report that an adult man was banging and throwing himself against their door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend. According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
kcfmradio.com
Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum
The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
kezi.com
Eugene woman wakes up to strange man watching her in her bedroom
EUGENE, Ore. -- One Eugene woman is on edge after one of her worst nightmares came true Wednesday morning. "I’m not even wanting to think too hard about what I could have woken up to if I had slept in for 15 more minutes," she said. A little after...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality, Sept. 27
A 20-year old North Bend male was killed in a motorcycle/vehicle accident in Florence, Saturday, 2:40 p.m. According to reports, speed may have been a factor in the accident that killed Ghage Robinette east of the city on Hwy. 126 near Quince St. The RV reportedly pulled out of the intersection and the motorcycle collided with it. Hwy. 126 was closed following the accident.
kezi.com
Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to prison for stealing car and using it in armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man is in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and using it to commit an armed robbery at a deli, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to the EPD, Bendan Ivor Lord, 22, and another man took a car for a test drive from a local car dealership in early April 2022, and never returned the car. Police said Lord took the car to commit other crimes. One of which was an April 11 armed robbery of Ashley’s Deli at 2578 Willamette St. where the car was used as a getaway vehicle, police said.
Comments / 0