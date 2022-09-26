On September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:27pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Rd. near milepost 2. Milepost 2 is in the general area of the Easy Ln. intersection. Deputies responded and learned that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 26 year old Austin McKee of Springfield had been driving westbound on Camp Creek Rd. when it crossed over into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. McKee was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, 70 year old Larry Sidwell of Springfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason that McKee crossed in the oncoming lane remains under investigation. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. McKee died at the hospital over the weekend as a result of his injuries.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO