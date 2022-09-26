Read full article on original website
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Man charged in Jackson murder after being found in Mississippi
A man has been arraigned for his alleged role in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Jackson in August.
2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit
DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
Chesterfield murder suspect denied bond
A Macomb County judge ordered a man suspected of a deadly attack in Chesterfield Township last week be held without bond during his arraignment. He's charged with at least seven felonies.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
Woman killed in shooting in south St. Louis County apartment identified
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a St. Louis County apartment complex, police said. The woman who died has been identified as 21-year-old Jynese King. Police said the shooting happened at a complex on the 5100 block of...
Suspect in killing of WWJ anchor and attack on his family has 30-year criminal history
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Arthur Williamson was arrested for the fatal Friday stabbing of WWJ NewsRadio 950 overnight newsman Jim Matthew. It was an attack that also saw Matthews girlfriend, and their two kids seriously injured. Williamson was in court Monday. He’s charged with First degree murder, felony...
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
Teen dead in Clinton Twp. crash; witnesses sought
Clinton Township police are seeking witnesses in a weekend crash that left an 18-year-old driver dead. A preliminary investigation found the Shelby Township teen was driving east on Cass Avenue near Halsey around 5:13 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2018 Audi, the police department said in a statement.
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Argument leads to shooting at St. Clair Shores marina
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Shots were fired early Saturday at a St. Clair Shores marina. Police were called to Emerald City Harbor on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found shell casings. Officers interviewed several people and discovered that two people were arguing when shots were...
Star athlete and recent high school graduate killed in Clinton Township car crash
A two-car collision resulted in the death of a young man, now identified as Keegan Reed, a talented local athlete who graduated from Dakota High School this past spring. The crash is under investigation by Clinton Township Police.
Drunk driver victim faces eviction after catastrophic claims funding was slashed
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every day has been a struggle for Sanford Miles and his wife, Phyllis, who suffered brain damage when she was run over by a drunk driver back in 2002 - her cousin was killed. FOX 2 met them in 2005 - their case still...
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
Michigan man from Holt pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot of assaulting officer
FOX 2 - A 41-year-old Michigan man has pleaded guilty for his part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol nearly two years ago. Logan James Barnhart, of Holt was part of the angry mob that stormed the Capitol and confronted law enforcement officers from the Lower West Terrace, according to court documents. Barnhart used the base of a flagpole to attack officers during the skirmish - after assisting the surge of protesters by pushing forward into the building against the officers' riot shields.
UPDATE: WWJ news anchor bludgeoned to death with a hammer, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man is expected to be charged today with the bludgeoning death of WWJ-AM (950) newsman Jim Matthews and attacking his family in their Chesterfield Township home last week, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 42-2 District Court on...
Community holds vigil for Dakota High School graduate killed in Clinton Township crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Hundreds gathered in the parking lot of the Clinton Township Public Library Monday night to remember Keegan Reed. Reed was killed on Sunday in a car accident near Halsey Boulevard and Cass Avenue. News spread on social media almost instantly. He had graduated from Dakota...
