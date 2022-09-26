ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side. Prosecutors...
DETROIT, MI
Macomb Township, MI
Chesterfield Township, MI
fox2detroit.com

Chesterfield murder suspect denied bond

A Macomb County judge ordered a man suspected of a deadly attack in Chesterfield Township last week be held without bond during his arraignment. He's charged with at least seven felonies.
MLive

‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
LAKE ODESSA, MI
Detroit News

Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
#Police#Murder#Arraignment#Violent Crime
Detroit News

Teen dead in Clinton Twp. crash; witnesses sought

Clinton Township police are seeking witnesses in a weekend crash that left an 18-year-old driver dead. A preliminary investigation found the Shelby Township teen was driving east on Cass Avenue near Halsey around 5:13 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2018 Audi, the police department said in a statement.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Argument leads to shooting at St. Clair Shores marina

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - Shots were fired early Saturday at a St. Clair Shores marina. Police were called to Emerald City Harbor on reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found shell casings. Officers interviewed several people and discovered that two people were arguing when shots were...
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man from Holt pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot of assaulting officer

FOX 2 - A 41-year-old Michigan man has pleaded guilty for his part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol nearly two years ago. Logan James Barnhart, of Holt was part of the angry mob that stormed the Capitol and confronted law enforcement officers from the Lower West Terrace, according to court documents. Barnhart used the base of a flagpole to attack officers during the skirmish - after assisting the surge of protesters by pushing forward into the building against the officers' riot shields.
HOLT, MI

