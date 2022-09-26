ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Hernando County Rescinds Mandatory Evacuation Orders

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County Government along with Emergency Management has rescinded the mandatory evacuation orders on September 29, 2022 at 10:00am for evacuation zones A, B, and C, coastal areas and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide. Residents are urged to still take caution when...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Pasco County lifting all evacuation orders

Pasco County announced that it is lifting all evacuation orders. All Pasco shelters are closed, but the Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter remains open. Pasco County Government Offices are closed today and will reopen Friday. Animal Services will reopen at noon Friday. Senior Centers will reopen Monday. GoPasco County Public...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas

The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Pasco gives first nod to tripling parks impact fees

NEW PORT RICHEY — Pasco County commissioners voted Sept. 20 for $3,450 in new impact fees to support parks, recreation and natural resources— more than three times the current impact fee for those purposes. The vote is the first step in a months-long process of implementing new fees...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark

Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Power outages now occurring in Pasco County

Per WREC: As of 9:30 am 9/29. At this time we have 20,936 Members without power. Our lobbies are closed however WREC's call center is open if you need to speak to a representative about an emergency outage. You can also report your outage on SmartHub or our website at wrec.net. You can also follow the number of outages on our outage map on our website just go to wrec.net / outage center / outage map.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

