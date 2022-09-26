PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a busy central Phoenix street early Monday morning. According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers were called out to the area of 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 4:45 a.m. When they showed up, investigators learned that a woman, identified as Candice Russell, 41, had waved down a car and asked them to call 911. She and that vehicle were stopped on the side of the road facing eastbound when another car was coming from behind and swerved to avoid hitting them. That second car sideswiped the car that was stopped, which hit Russell.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO