Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being shot in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night. Officers were called out to a shooting near 27th and Missouri Avenues around 11 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a home near the intersection. Phoenix police said they found a woman, identified as Teana Yameka Pruitt, who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital. Pruitt later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies after being hit by a car in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a busy central Phoenix street early Monday morning. According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers were called out to the area of 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 4:45 a.m. When they showed up, investigators learned that a woman, identified as Candice Russell, 41, had waved down a car and asked them to call 911. She and that vehicle were stopped on the side of the road facing eastbound when another car was coming from behind and swerved to avoid hitting them. That second car sideswiped the car that was stopped, which hit Russell.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman, dog found dead in bedroom after 4-plex fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews in Tempe are investigating an apparent deadly fire at a four-plex early Wednesday morning. According to Tempe Fire Assistant Chief Andrea Glass, firefighters responded to the four-plex near University Drive and McClintock Road around 8 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. Once inside, crews from Tempe and Mesa fire found a woman and her dog dead inside one of the bedrooms.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night. Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.
TEMPE, AZ

