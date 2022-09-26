Read full article on original website
Man found dead in burning car in west Phoenix
Early Friday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a vehicle on fire. At the scene, they located a man dead inside the vehicle.
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
Phoenix Police investigating homicide in burning SUV at apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.
Part of Loop 303 near Litchfield Park reopened after crash caused by wrong-way driver
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of a freeway in the West Valley is back open after a driver went into the wrong lanes, causing a multi-car crash on Friday. It happened the Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was...
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car, police say
PHOENIX — Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after several grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car while he was on the way to fill up a disabled vehicle. According to KSAZ, police responded to a fiery crash in a neighborhood in northwest Phoenix...
Preliminary autopsy shows man shot in neck by Phoenix police after throwing rocks
Preliminary autopsy shows man shot in neck by Phoenix police after throwing rocks
Woman dies after being shot in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night. Officers were called out to a shooting near 27th and Missouri Avenues around 11 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a home near the intersection. Phoenix police said they found a woman, identified as Teana Yameka Pruitt, who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital. Pruitt later died.
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
Woman dies after being hit by a car in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by a car on a busy central Phoenix street early Monday morning. According to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers were called out to the area of 9th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 4:45 a.m. When they showed up, investigators learned that a woman, identified as Candice Russell, 41, had waved down a car and asked them to call 911. She and that vehicle were stopped on the side of the road facing eastbound when another car was coming from behind and swerved to avoid hitting them. That second car sideswiped the car that was stopped, which hit Russell.
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
Woman, dog found dead in bedroom after 4-plex fire in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews in Tempe are investigating an apparent deadly fire at a four-plex early Wednesday morning. According to Tempe Fire Assistant Chief Andrea Glass, firefighters responded to the four-plex near University Drive and McClintock Road around 8 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. Once inside, crews from Tempe and Mesa fire found a woman and her dog dead inside one of the bedrooms.
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night. Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
