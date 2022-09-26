Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far
It’s true! What seemed like the untimely demise of Manifest has taken a 360-degree turn and the show is finally headed for a resurrection. The crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 are on board and about to take you on a supersized, final journey. After three long seasons, packed with drama, suspense, and shocking revelations, NBC canceled Manifest in June 2021. Shortly after the Season 3 finale, which ended in a huge cliffhanger, the show was cut short, much to the disappointment of fans, creators, and cast members alike. So, naturally, there were a ton of unanswered questions and unsolved mysteries. With more twists and turns introduced across the extensive canvas of the show, fans were desperate to find out what eventually happens to the passengers of Flight 828. The cast members joined the #SaveManifest campaign which kept the show on top of the streaming charts and finally got revived by Netflix. On August 28, 2021, Netflix announced a fourth and final season of the supernatural drama series, which would most likely tie up all the loose ends, left in the story from Season 3 and before.
Collider
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
Collider
‘The Midnight Club’ Teaser Highlights Horror Legend Heather Langenkamp’s Chilling Role
Halloween is right around the corner, and it wouldn’t be the spooky season without a Mike Flanagan horror series. This October the famous genre director is giving horror fans an adaptation of the Christopher Pike novel The Midnight Club. There are so many reasons to get excited about this YA terror full of ghost stories, but arguably the main reason is that horror legend Heather Langenkamp will be featured in Midnight Club. Now, with just one chilling week away, the Netflix series has released a new haunting teaser highlighting Langenkamp’s role in this nightmare.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
Collider
Is 'The Rings of Power' Setting Up the Elves to Be Responsible for the Fall of Khazad-dum?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Khazad-dûm, a.k.a. Dwarrowdelf, was once the celebrated realm of the dwarves, founded by Durin the Deathless, the first King of the Dwarves of Durin’s folk. It is understood that its formation predates that of the Sun and the Moon, with the esteemed land, at one point, holding the status of the most celebrated Dwarven kingdom. All had been thriving, too, in this realm of the dwarves — until the Third Age, the year 1980 to be precise, when the inhabitants fell prey to their greed for mithril, a metal they habitually mined and hoarded for wealth. One such unfortunate occasion proved to be their doom, when the deep mines gave way to a Balrog of Morgoth, a creature so terrible in its wrath, that it made light work of the Dwarven homeland, slaying its king and forcing the Longbeards into exile. The incredible Khazad-dûm had fallen.
Collider
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Brings John Krasinski Back to the Spy Game This December
Prime Video has announced today that Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, will be back for Season 3 this December. The action-packed show follows the titular CIA agent while he works to investigate international crime organizations. Season 3 of Jack Ryan will see Krasinski running around the globe...
Collider
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down the Show’s Biggest Feuds
On this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the conflict between June and Serena begins to really ramp up as June’s anger continues to lead and Serena is released from custody. She also begins to settle into her new role as Gilead’s ambassador in Toronto. Back in Gilead, Aunt Lydia sets out to make some reforms of her own. The inside look featurette offers some more insight on these threads and then some.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
‘Andor’s Kyle Soller and Denise Gough on Creating an All-New Section of the ‘Star Wars’ Universe
With Tony Gilroy’s Andor now streaming on Disney+, I recently got to speak with Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) about making the fantastic Star Wars series. During the interview, they talked about how Andor was not the Star Wars series they expected, how it’s an all-new section of the universe, who they each play, and how much fun it is to play a character you disagree with.
Collider
How to Watch 'Luckiest Girl Alive'
Even the most perfect life is bound to be haunted by horrifying secrets. Luckiest Girl Alive is the latest addition to this year’s list of mystery thrillers. The movie is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll, which has been compared to the likes of Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train and Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl. The film stars Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli, the main protagonist whose ever-so-flawless life is threatened by a dark secret. Kunis is perhaps best known for her comedic roles, having played Jackie Burkhart in That ‘70s Show and starred in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall. However, she has also had some great performances in darker movies before, including her role as Solara in The Book of Eli.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Trailer Reveals Several Stories of Horror
Join Guillermo del Toro in a new trailer for the monster maestro’s upcoming horror event, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Welcoming viewers inside, del Toro unleashes a peek of what’s to come when the Netflix anthology series debuts its first two episodes on the streamer on October 25 with two episodes to follow the next three nights.
Collider
'Hocus Pocus 2' Ending Explained: What Happens to the Sanderson Sisters This Time?
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Salem, Massachusetts hasn’t changed all that much since Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) accidentally resurrected the youth-seeking, child-sacrificing Sanderson Sisters in 1993. While the Dennisons have hopefully moved on to live happy witch-free lives, a new set of youths have found themselves swept up in the mayhem of Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) after unwittingly playing into a 30-year plan to summon them from the grave once more. The Sanderson Sisters aren’t the only Hocus Pocus cast members that make a grand return in the legacy sequel. Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) also rises from the dead, ever the puppet to Winifred’s schemes for immortality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Has Kevin Costner Biting off More Than He Can Chew
Paramount Network released a new trailer for Season 5 of the hit Western series Yellowstone. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful family who has to struggle to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The new trailer opens...
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
Collider
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
Collider
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
Collider
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
Collider
What's New on Disney+ in October 2022
Halloween is upon us and this October Disney+ has lots of spooky and not-so-spooky content for you to enjoy in the scariest month of the year. One of the most anticipated titles is Werewolf By Night, the very first holiday special produced by Marvel Studios, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and is directed by Michael Giacchino, who you may know as the composer of the scores for MCU titles like the Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange. Spooky titles such as The New Mutants and Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell will also be hitting the service in October. Some of your favorite Disney+ original shows will be returning this month, including Big Shot starring John Stamos and The Mysterious Benedict Society starring Tony Hale. The final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and new episodes of Andor, Dancing With The Stars, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will all be coming to the service in October as well.
Collider
'Entergalactic' Review: Kid Cudi Melds His Music With a Vibrant Animated Experience About Finding Love
When you first begin watching the animated experience Entergalactic, from musician and actor Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, there might be a part of your mind that feels like you're having some sort of cinematic déjà vu. The comic-book style of animation almost seems to recall the vibrant New York world brought to life in 2018’s sensational Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Then, when you begin to look a bit closer, you discover there is a distinctly grounded yet still imaginative component to this story. Whether you consider it to be a television special or a feature-length film, the classification matters less than how reflective it all becomes as a work of striking animation that finds beauty in the every day of adult life.
Collider
'American Horror Story' Heads to New York for Season 11
Ryan Murphy's boundary-pushing horror anthology series American Horror Story on FX is officially taking its debauchery to the streets of New York City. Dubbed AHS: NYC, this is the horror series' eleventh installment in a long line of self-contained seasons that thrills viewers with its social commentary and stylistic storylines from the demented minds of creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk. As per its usual, the series will have a fall premiere in October, ahead of Halloween, and the news comes with some striking key art the show is infamous for.
Comments / 0