Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
wfla.com
Are supernatural forces protecting Tampa Bay from hurricanes? Probably not
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay was bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as experts predicted, before the storm shifted and barreled through Lee County, leaving a path of destruction. Although there were tragically two deaths in the Sarasota area, and reports of damage and power outages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Largo road shutdown due to sparking power line
News Channel 8's Brittany Muller was on scene at 119th Avenue and Ulmerton road in Largo, where deputies have all corners of the road blocked to keep drivers safe due to a downed powerline that almost sparked a fire.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
City Of Pinellas Park Post Storm -Related Updates
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – All City Offices, Recreation Centers, Brush Site & Library will be opened on Friday, September 30, 2022, and resume normal business operations On Thursday, September 28th, 2022, The City of Pinellas Park opened a vegetation debris drop-off location at 6151 78th
RELATED PEOPLE
LIVE: Sunshine Skyway Bridge reopens after Hurricane Ian
There are still some closures in Tampa Bay in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but many area bridges are open following the storm.
Ian aftermath | Some bridges remain closed in the Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian, several roads and bridges closed due to high winds and flooding. Many residents are understandably concerned about getting around, so 10 Tampa Bay has gathered a list of bridges that are currently closed as of noon Thursday. Below is...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting
St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
Bay News 9
Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford checks on flood concerns in Gulfport
GULFPORT — Spectrum News reporter Trevor Pettiford reports on Wednesday night conditions in Pinellas County. Use the video player above to watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
Capsized kayakers found on sailboat off Pinellas County coast
Two kayakers who went missing after capsizing near Seminole are believed to have been found on a sailboat and are awaiting Coast Guard rescue.
floridapolitics.com
As Hurricane Ian batters Southwest Florida, nearly 125K are without power in Tampa Bay
Thousands are already without power. As the Tampa Bay region begins feeling the early effects of Hurricane Ian, thousands of power outages are already being reported. Duke Energy is reporting about 77,000 outages in and around Pinellas County, as of 4 p.m. Outages are most widespread in south county, with...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #21: When Will Gulfport, Pinellas Get Power Back?
More than 680,000 Duke Energy customers in Florida have no power as a result of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported restoring power to more than 185,000 Florida homes or businesses by 2 p.m. today (Sept. 29). Parts of Gulfport did not lose power, while other parts have already had power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas County residents can return home
Pinellas County residents can return home. The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for all Pinellas County residents. Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday morning that access to...
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
Pinellas County Sheriff`s Office: Barrier Island Access Open To The Public
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Effective immediately on Thursday, September 29, 2022, access to the barrier islands will be open to the public, with or without a re-entry pass. On Wednesday, Pinellas deputies closed access to the barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway.
Comments / 0